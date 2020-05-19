Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

The Red Arrows will stay in Lincolnshire, MoD says

Gareth Fuller

By Press Association
19th May 2020

By Tess de la Mare, PA

The Red Arrows will be staying in their home county of Lincolnshire when their current base closes in 2022, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The aerial display team will relocate to RAF Waddington when RAF Scampton closes its doors, but will still be seen in the skies above the Lincolnshire village of Scampton after the move.

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964 and they have been based at RAF Scampton since 1983.

The move is part of the MoD’s £4 billion plan to upgrade its estate and modernise its facilities and infrastructure over the next 10 years.

The planned move of the Red Arrows will now move to the assessment and planning stage, the MoD said.

RAF Scampton was home to 617 Squadron – famous for its role in the Dambusters raids in 1943.

The MoD said it is still looking at options for how the base’s history can be preserved after its closure.

The nine Hawk Jets of the Red Arrows were last seen in action on May 8, marking VE Day by performing a flyover of the deserted streets of central London.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: “As we saw during the recent VE Day celebrations, the Red Arrows have a proud and prominent place in British culture and have long demonstrated the best of what the UK Armed Forces offer with their world-renowned skills, discipline and teamwork.

“It is good news that we have an excellent base for them at RAF Waddington, and I am delighted that they will be able to continue to practise their extraordinary aerobatic talents above RAF Scampton in their home county of Lincolnshire.”

Air Vice-Marshal Warren James said: “I am delighted that we now have confirmation that the Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team – the Red Arrows – will remain in the heart of Lincolnshire.

“The Royal Air Force remains committed to the strong links it has with the county and a considerable amount of work has been carried out to secure a suitable future home location.

“The Red Arrows are a highly skilled and professional team showcasing the very best of the British precision and leadership for industry on a global scale, and inspiring next generation interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through an air and space power lens.

“The announcement of this move will provide much needed stability for their future endeavours.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt tweaks Line Wall plan following community concerns over traffic restrictions

Mon 18th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain aims to reopen borders to tourism in late June

Tue 19th May, 2020

Features

Chemo patient to complete physical challenge for Cancer Relief

Mon 18th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK unemployment claims surge after coronavirus hits labour market

19th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Yoga ‘may ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health disorders’

19th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Children not ‘high transmitters’ of coronavirus, scientist suggests

19th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Moroccan smugglers embark on long new route to ship drugs to Europe

19th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020