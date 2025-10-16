The Silver Lining

From 18th to 20th October a group of 4 participants, from Prior Park School travel to Spain to undertake the qualifying venture for the qualifying Adventurous Journey of their SILVER AWARD programmes.

They will be travelling to the Serranía de Ronda where over the three days they will carry out activities such as camp craft, undertaking research for their Team Goal, map reading and navigation as well as hiking approximately 50km in the area. The participants will be self-sufficient during the venture, carrying all their equipment, food and tents and will be spending the night under canvas.

The participants, whose ages range from 15 to 16, will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Experienced leaders from Prior Park School will be supervising the participants throughout the venture to ensure their safety. In addition, an Accredited Assessor from the national Adventurous Journey Panel shall assess the participants’ abilities to work as a team in achieving the Award's requirements for the Adventurous Journey. The Award would like to thank the adult volunteers for giving up their free time to attend during the venture as well as in the lead up sessions.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi

The Award in Gibraltar is keen to recruit more adult volunteers, So, get involved you will not regret it!