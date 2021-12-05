The Status of Spanish in Gibraltar: Part 1
English and Spanish exist in an uneasy ‘convivencia’ in Gibraltar. The position of English is unassailable, having been the official language since 1713. Nearly all business transactions, politics, education, the administration of the law, the local media are conducted in English. Spanish, though in some cases the mother tongue, is becoming less so, and is...
