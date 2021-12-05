Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 5th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

The Status of Spanish in Gibraltar: Part 1

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Charles M Durante
5th December 2021

English and Spanish exist in an uneasy ‘convivencia’ in Gibraltar. The position of English is unassailable, having been the official language since 1713. Nearly all business transactions, politics, education, the administration of the law, the local media are conducted in English. Spanish, though in some cases the mother tongue, is becoming less so, and is...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for Eastern Beach promenade

Fri 3rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for microbrewery inside the Rock

Fri 3rd Dec, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Sovereign Art Foundation comes to Gibraltar

5th December 2021

Sports
Lions Gibraltar first three points at risk after mistake in substitution

5th December 2021

Sports
Lynx grab confidence boosting 6-2 win against Europa Point

4th December 2021

Sports
Manchester 62 get a late equaliser against Glacis United to stay in top four

4th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021