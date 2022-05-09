Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The Story of a Day: Ulysses after 100 years Part 2

By Charles M Durante
9th May 2022

Our first article explored the opening chapter of Ulysses and introduced the main characters. We shall dip into other chapters but not in the same amount of detail; instead, we shall spend time discussing the complexities of presentation, the many styles employed by Joyce, the use of symbolism and other formal characteristics which single out...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Stranger in The House

9th May 2022

Local News
Clubhouse marks Mental Health Awareness Week with focus on loneliness

9th May 2022

Sports
Arnold breezes through to claim International Half Marathon victory

9th May 2022

Sports
Craig Galliano reached the semi finals of Professional Darts Corporation Development Tour in Wigan

9th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022