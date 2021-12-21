The Traditional “Danny Barton Mile” Race 2022
“Dedicated to the memory of Danny Barton” the one mile run will be the first race of the 2022 athletics calendar. Presently scheduled to take place on January 2nd the race will start at 10am with runner congregating by the American War Memorial. The race will see runners in a straight dash from the north...
