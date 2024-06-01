The transitional era has arrived

Opinion and Analysis by Stephen Ignacio

Seven players will be present, whether as part of the line-up or the overall squad, as Gibraltar walks out for its international friendly with little knowledge of what Gibraltar football was like during its amateur days.

The six players, all uncapped and four of whom are 18 years or younger, were just nine years old when Gibraltar last played against Scotland. They experienced the celebrations of Gibraltar joining UEFA as young boys, just as they were entering the game at its youngest levels.

Their formative years in the game have paralleled Gibraltar’s own development as a professional sports industry. Where once they would have only competed for a place in a local side playing amateur football, with limited prospects for other opportunities, these youngsters have been thrust into the professional environment that Gibraltar football has since become. Their progress through football, especially in recent years, has seen them competing for places in senior sides not just against local players but also against foreign players seeking their own opportunities to benefit from what Gibraltar football now provides.

Their football development, as with the majority of those selected by Julio Ribas for the latest squad, has been within the competitive field of professional football, seeking opportunities away from the Rock. Among them is one player who has already signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The youngest squad selected by Julio Ribas in recent times includes four players under 19 years of age, with a total of 16 players aged 25 years or younger. Even this latter group of players was only entering youth level when Gibraltar last played against Scotland.

For them, the moment that Lee Casciaro scored the equalizer before halftime against Scotland is a fleeting memory, one of many. It was a moment of dreams for many Gibraltarian fans who, for a brief time in 2015, just before the second half started, believed that maybe Gibraltar could get a good result against Scotland. This was not to be, as so many other dreams Gibraltar had of believing that the word “ready” meant that Gibraltar could compete at a level beyond their weight.

The high expectations during the first decade under UEFA membership have eroded most of those dreams and brought a new sense of reality. The youngest players now live in this reality, often unable to understand the reasoning and commentary from the older generations that lived through the amateur years of the game.

Gibraltar’s rollercoaster ride through qualifier group matches, Nations League competitions, and friendly matches has set the tone for the future. Today, Gibraltar is entering a transitional era in which the new breed of players coming through the ranks are working towards new objectives founded on their formative years in the game.

Competition for places, even in domestic league football where they would once have been considered the star talents of many local clubs, sees a new competitive mentality. Only time will tell how it differs from the “old days.”

Since 2013, Gibraltar has had four head coaches, played 86 matches, conceded 294 goals, and scored just 39. This leaves a sour taste in the mouths of many local fans and players. However, Gibraltar’s record on the international stage is not one of stagnancy and very poor results, as many might believe, especially when seeing results like the 14-0 defeat at the hands of France.

Stats might not always translate to perceptions, but facts can be undeniable. Gibraltar concedes an average of 3.42 goals per match, not six, seven, or 14. This means that despite some heavy defeats, there are many games in which Gibraltar concedes three goals or less. Its goal-scoring record continues to be a concern, with an average of 0.45 goals per match, a key factor in Gibraltar’s progress.

Importantly, Gibraltar does not have a 100% defeat record. Its loss percentage is 77.9%, with 11.6% of matches ending in draws and 10.5% ending in wins. For a nation with a population of just 38,000, only a handful of players playing professionally full-time, and having only played on the international stage for the past decade, this is not as bad as one might expect.

Significantly, Monday’s squad for the matches against Scotland and Wales (on Thursday) includes just three players who participated in the last match against Scotland in October 2015. Only six others selected in October 2015 remain playing football, highlighting how the face of football in Gibraltar has literally been changing. This trend is likely to continue as even these numbers start to disappear from the game.

While there is unlikely to be any large crowds watching in Faro, like there was at Hampden Park in 2015, the new faces entering the senior squad will not be walking alone into the experience of large arenas. With even youngsters such as Tjay De Barr having already experienced big match days, the focus will be more on the football rather than the experience. Nonetheless, this also comes with expectations, as fans now demand more and are more willing to be critical of their team. This is one of the many facets Gibraltar’s young footballers entering the professional arena are starting to experience and learn from as they pave their path through the game.

Gibraltar lost 6-1 and 6-0 in 2015, conceding twelve goals in just a matter of months, which saw a very quick entry and exit for one head coach. Julio Ribas arrived as head coach in July 2018, now in his sixth year at the helm. While he has provided Gibraltar with many positives, such as promotion from Nations League D to C, his tenure has also seen the dust settle. A 6-0 defeat is not dismissed as a possibility but is no longer seen as acceptable. Playing football for Gibraltar is no longer just an experience to be enjoyed; the transition to professionalism means that players are now demanded to leave everything on the field, not merely for their country but also because it impacts their own careers.

Gibraltar will be a totally different team than the one Scotland faced in 2015. What that means will be known after 90 minutes, but it will not be a determining factor for Gibraltar’s football. The 16 players aged 25 years or under will be the determining factor.

Performance Overview

First Match:

• Date: 19/11/2013

• Venue: Estádio Algarve, Faro/Loulé

• Opponent: Slovakia

• Result: 0-0 (Draw)

• Competition: Friendly

Matches Summary (2013 - 2024)

• Total Matches Played: 86

• Wins: 9

• Draws: 10

• Losses: 67

• Goals Scored: 39

• Goals Conceded: 294

Key Statistics

1. Win Percentage: 10.5%

2. Draw Percentage: 11.6%

3. Loss Percentage: 77.9%

4. Goals Per Match: 0.45 goals per match

5. Goals Conceded Per Match: 3.42 goals per match

.

Significant Performances

1. Biggest Win:

o 2-0 vs. Liechtenstein, Friendly, 16/11/2022

Detailed Analysis

Period-wise Performance:

1. 2013 - 2014 (Initial Period):

o Total Matches: 5

o Wins: 1

o Draws: 2

o Losses: 2

o Goals Scored: 2

o Goals Conceded: 7

2. 2015 - 2016 (UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifying):

o Total Matches: 16

o Wins: 0

o Draws: 0

o Losses: 16

o Goals Scored: 4

o Goals Conceded: 70

3. 2016 - 2018 (2018 FIFA World Cup Qualification):

o Total Matches: 20

o Wins: 2

o Draws: 1

o Losses: 17

o Goals Scored: 6

o Goals Conceded: 78

4. 2018 - 2019 (UEFA Nations League & Friendlies):

o Total Matches: 13

o Wins: 3

o Draws: 0

o Losses: 10

o Goals Scored: 6

o Goals Conceded: 26

5. 2019 - 2020 (UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying):

o Total Matches: 12

o Wins: 1

o Draws: 0

o Losses: 11

o Goals Scored: 5

o Goals Conceded: 37

6. 2020 - 2021 (UEFA Nations League & 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification):

o Total Matches: 21

o Wins: 2

o Draws: 5

o Losses: 14

o Goals Scored: 9

o Goals Conceded: 56

7. 2022 - 2024 (UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying & Nations League):

o Total Matches: 19

o Wins: 0

o Draws: 2

o Losses: 17

o Goals Scored: 7

o Goals Conceded: 60

Notable Matches

1. First Competitive Win:

o Date: 13/10/2018

o Opponent: Armenia

o Result: 1-0

o Competition: 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

o Scorer: Joseph Chipolina (50’ p)

2. UEFA Euro Qualifier:

o Date: 10/10/2019

o Opponent: Georgia

o Result: 2-3

o Competition: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying

o Scorers: Lee Casciaro (66’), Roy Chipolina (74’)

3. Biggest Defeat:

o Date: 18/11/2023

o Opponent: France

o Result: 0-14

o Competition: UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying

Top Scorers

1. Liam Walker: 6 goals

2. Roy Chipolina: 5 goals

3. Tjay De Barr: 3 goals

4. Reece Styche: 3 goals

5. Jake Gosling: 2 goals

AI says to focus on youth development for future

It’s been now over a decade since Gibraltar first played its first international match under UEFA membership. Five managers, one of which was solely for one match and remains as the only one with a 100% record with one match played and one win.

In this time there have bee many points of views expressed by many, mostly from the more vociferous sides critical as to Gibraltar’s performance.

As Gibraltar now embarks on what could be its next stage in its development having dropped back to Nations League C and facing today Monday Scotland for a third time, just under ten years from last playing them we sought the views from some other sector.

With AI now becoming more prominent in society, we introduced Gibraltar’s match records into ChatGTP and asked it to provide its analysis on Gibraltar’s performance. Taking into consideration that the system is still in its infancy, and does still does not get everything correct, it was an interesting exercise with a very interesting take on things which provides a somewhat new and untainted view on the facts. This is what ChatGTP had to say.

ChatGPT analysis on Gibraltar’s performance based on match records

“Based on the provided data, here is a performance analysis report on Gibraltar’s performance since joining UEFA and their first match: ...

Conclusion

Since joining UEFA in 2013, Gibraltar has faced significant challenges in competitive international football. Their performance has been characterized by a high number of losses, primarily due to the competitive nature of European football and the relative inexperience and smaller talent pool of the Gibraltar national team. Despite this, there have been notable moments of success and improvement, particularly in the UEFA Nations League where they secured their first competitive wins.

Recommendations

1. Focus on Development:

o Continued investment in youth development and training facilities to improve the talent pool.

2. Competitive Friendlies:

o Arrange more friendly matches with teams of similar or slightly higher ranking to build confidence and experience.

3. Strategic Planning:

o Implement tactical approaches that leverage the strengths of the team while mitigating weaknesses, particularly against stronger opponents.

4. Support Systems:

o Enhance support systems including coaching, sports science, and mental conditioning to improve overall team performance.

By building on these strategies, Gibraltar can aim for gradual improvement in their competitive standing and achieve better results in future tournaments.”

Whilst the response could be described as generic in nature and paralleling much of what the public says, it is also very much what those governing Gibraltar football have been developing. Although unlike critics, the AI response does not have the personalised criticisms football has also generated in its ten years in UEFA. Its conclusion could be said to be commonsense, something which football requires to develop from its grassroots to senior during the next ten years and more.

No. Date Venue City H/A Opponents Score Competition Gibraltar scorers Goals in Favour Goals Against

1 19/11/2013 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Slovakia 0â€“0 Friendly 0 0

2 01/03/2014 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Faroe Islands 1â€“4 Friendly Roy Chipolina 21' 1 4

3 05/03/2014 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Estonia 0â€“2 Friendly 0 2

4 26/05/2014 A. Le Coq Arena Tallinn A Estonia 1â€“1 Friendly Jake Gosling 71' 1 1

5 04/06/2014 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Malta 1â€“0 Friendly Kyle Casciaro 64' 1 0

6 07/09/2014 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Poland 0â€“7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 7

7 11/10/2014 Aviva Stadium Dublin A Republic of Ireland 0â€“7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 7

8 14/10/2014 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Georgia 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 3

9 14/11/2014 Grundig-Stadion Nuremberg A Germany 0â€“4 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 4

10 29/03/2015 Hampden Park Glasgow A Scotland 1â€“6 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying Lee Casciaro 19' 1 6

11 07/06/2015 Stadion Varteks VaraÅ¾din A Croatia 0â€“4 Friendly 0 4

12 13/06/2015 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Germany 0â€“7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 7

13 04/09/2015 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Republic of Ireland 0â€“4 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 4

14 07/09/2015 National Stadium Warsaw A Poland 1â€“8 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying Jake Gosling 87' 1 8

15 08/10/2015 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena Tbilisi A Georgia 0â€“4 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 4

16 11/10/2015 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Scotland 0â€“6 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying 0 6

17 23/03/2016 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Liechtenstein 0â€“0 Friendly 0 0

18 29/03/2016 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Latvia 0â€“5 Friendly 0 5

19 01/09/2016 EstÃ¡dio do Bessa Porto A Portugal 0â€“5 Friendly 0 5

20 06/09/2016 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Greece 1â€“4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification Liam Walker 26' 1 4

21 07/10/2016 A. Le Coq Arena Tallinn A Estonia 0â€“4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 4

22 10/10/2016 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Belgium 0â€“6 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 6

23 13/11/2016 GSP Stadium Nicosia A Cyprus 1â€“3 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification Lee Casciaro 51' 1 3

24 25/03/2017 Bilino Polje Stadium Zenica A Bosnia and Herzegovina 0â€“5 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 5

25 09/06/2017 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Cyprus 1â€“2 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification Anthony Hernandez 30' 1 2

26 31/08/2017 Stade Maurice Dufrasne LiÃ¨ge A Belgium 0â€“9 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 9

27 03/09/2017 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Bosnia and Herzegovina 0â€“4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 4

28 07/10/2017 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Estonia 0â€“6 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 6

29 10/10/2017 Karaiskakis Stadium Piraeus A Greece 0â€“4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 4

30 25/03/2018 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Latvia 1â€“0 Friendly Liam Walker 88' 1 0

31 06/09/2018 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Macedonia 0â€“2 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D 0 2

32 09/09/2018 Rheinpark Stadion Vaduz A Liechtenstein 0â€“2 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D 0 2

33 13/10/2018 Republican Stadium Yerevan A Armenia 1â€“0 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D Joseph Chipolina 50' (p) 1 0

34 16/10/2018 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Liechtenstein 2â€“1 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D George Cabrera 61' Joseph Chipolina 66' 2 1

35 16/11/2018 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Armenia 2â€“6 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D Tjay De Barr 10' Adam Priestley 78' 2 6

36 19/11/2018 Philip II Arena Skopje A Macedonia 0â€“4 2018â€“19 UEFA Nations League D 0 4

37 23/03/2019 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Republic of Ireland 0â€“1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 1

38 26/03/2019 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Estonia 0â€“1 Friendly 0 1

39 07/06/2019 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena Tbilisi A Georgia 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 3

40 10/06/2019 Aviva Stadium Dublin A Republic of Ireland 0â€“2 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 2

41 05/09/2019 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Denmark 0â€“6 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 6

42 08/09/2019 Stade Tourbillon Sion A Switzerland 0â€“4 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 4

43 10/10/2019 Fadil Vokrri Stadium Pristina A Kosovo 0â€“1 Friendly 0 1

44 15/10/2019 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Georgia 2â€“3 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Lee Casciaro 66' Roy Chipolina 74' 2 3

45 15/11/2019 Parken Stadium Copenhagen A Denmark 0â€“6 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying 0 6

46 18/11/2019 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Switzerland 1â€“6 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Reece Styche 74' 1 6

47 05/09/2020 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H San Marino 1â€“0 2020â€“21 UEFA Nations League D Graeme Torrilla 42' 1 0

48 07/10/2020 National Stadium Ta' Qali A Malta 0â€“2 Friendly 0 2

49 10/10/2020 Rheinpark Stadion Vaduz A Liechtenstein 1â€“0 2020â€“21 UEFA Nations League D Tjay De Barr 10' 1 0

50 11/11/2020 Vasil Levski National Stadium Sofia A Bulgaria 0â€“3 Friendly 0 3

51 14/11/2020 San Marino Stadium Serravalle A San Marino 0â€“0 2020â€“21 UEFA Nations League D 0 0

52 17/11/2020 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Liechtenstein 1â€“1 2020â€“21 UEFA Nations League D Noah Frommelt 17' (o.g.) 1 1

53 24/03/2021 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Norway 0â€“3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 3

54 27/03/2021 Podgorica City Stadium Podgorica A Montenegro 1â€“4 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Reece Styche 30' (p) 1 4

55 30/03/2021 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Netherlands 0â€“7 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 7

56 04/06/2021 Bonifika Stadium Koper A Slovenia 0â€“6 Friendly 0 6

57 07/06/2021 Estadi Nacional Andorra la Vella A Andorra 0â€“0 Friendly 0 0

58 01/09/2021 Daugava Stadium Riga A Latvia 1â€“3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Tjay De Barr 71' (p) 1 3

59 04/09/2021 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Turkey 0â€“3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 3

60 07/09/2021 Ullevaal Stadion Oslo A Norway 1â€“5 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Reece Styche 43' 1 5

61 08/10/2021 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Montenegro 0â€“3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 3

62 11/10/2021 De Kuip Rotterdam A Netherlands 0â€“6 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 6

63 13/11/2021 BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fatih Terim Stadium Istanbul A Turkey 0â€“6 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification 0 5

64 16/11/2021 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Latvia 1â€“3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Liam Walker 7' 1 3

65 23/03/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Grenada 0â€“0 Friendly 0 0

66 26/03/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Faroe Islands 0â€“0 Friendly 0 0

67 02/06/2022 Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena Tbilisi A Georgia 0â€“4 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C 0 4

68 05/06/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H North Macedonia 0â€“2 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C 0 2

69 09/06/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Bulgaria 1â€“1 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C Liam Walker 61' (p) 1 1

70 12/06/2022 ToÅ¡e Proeski Arena Skopje A North Macedonia 0â€“4 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C 0 4

71 23/09/2022 Huvepharma Arena Razgrad A Bulgaria 1â€“5 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C Roy Chipolina 26' 1 5

72 26/09/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Georgia 1â€“2 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C Louie Annesley 75' 1 2

73 16/11/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Liechtenstein 2â€“0 Friendly Roy Chipolina 14' Liam Walker 21' (p) 2 0

74 19/11/2022 Victoria Stadium Gibraltar H Andorra 1â€“0 Friendly Roy Chipolina 34' 1 0

75 24/03/2023 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Greece 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 3

76 27/03/2023 De Kuip Rotterdam A Netherlands 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 3

77 16/06/2023 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H France 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 3

78 19/06/2023 Aviva Stadium Dublin A Republic of Ireland 0â€“3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 3

79 06/09/2023 National Stadium Ta' Qali A Malta 0â€“1 Friendly 0 1

80 10/09/2023 Agia Sophia Stadium Athens A Greece 0â€“5 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 5

81 11/10/2023 Racecourse Ground Wrexham A Wales 0â€“4 Friendly 0 4

82 16/10/2023 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Republic of Ireland 0â€“4 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 4

83 18/11/2023 Allianz Riviera Nice A France 0â€“14 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 14

84 21/11/2023 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Netherlands 0â€“6 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying 0 6

85 21/03/2024 EstÃ¡dio Algarve Faro/LoulÃ© H Lithuania 0â€“1 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C relegation play-out 0 1

86 26/03/2024 Darius and GirÄ—nas Stadium Kaunas A Lithuania 0â€“1 2022â€“23 UEFA Nations League C relegation play-out 0 1