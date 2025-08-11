The U21 Campions - A new generation of role models ready to take on the best in the world

by Stephen Ignacio

There are very few opportunities in which you can get the impressions of a squad. However, this week, by pure chance, that opportunity came about for what is probably the most important event in sport to be hosted on the Rock this year.

Gibraltar Netball’s Under-21s will be participating in the World Netball Youth Championship in just under fifty days. A daunting task, if any, for Gibraltar netball — not just as hosts co-organising the event — but also for a squad of players who will be facing the top twenty Under-21 netball squads in the world.

Gibraltar’s participation is not just unique, but probably as rare as a one-off. Currently ranked 27th in the world, Gibraltar will have a mountain range to climb to be able to repeat such a feat, such is the competitiveness within the sport’s top rankings. And if you’re wondering — yes, I meant mountain range, rather than just a single mountain.

However, such a daunting task seemed far removed from the thoughts of a young team led by coach Janice Moreno, herself an experienced senior national team player, when we had the rare opportunity to interview the whole squad. You just don’t interview a whole squad — that’s the standard policy. Doing so exposes you to the potential chaos of people bickering, arguing, or talking over each other. Especially among younger generations, where there might be a lack of discipline. However, years of experience — especially getting to know netball in Gibraltar — somehow made it an easy decision. Such problems wouldn’t happen, and I was about to be proven correct.

It was a Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m., on a hot summer’s day. Most of the roads were empty except for workers returning home or walking to work. Few shoppers were in town, beaches packed as normal, and an empty stadium held just a handful of die-hard paddle tennis players and part of a professional football team using the facilities. The Tercentenary Sports Hall was preparing to see the Netball U21 squad return to the court after what had been scheduled as a launch presentation. Some players arrived well over 40 minutes before they were due. As luck would have it — and this time it really was luck — things changed. The presentation was postponed due to an unexpected emergency which required the main protagonist’s absence, leaving just the netball squad and Gibraltar Netball officials to apologise.

The presentation had been planned to discuss legacy issues post–World Cup. While it did not go ahead as intended (it will in the near future), the schedule had already offered a platform to glimpse one of the legacies netball will leave once the World Cup departs our shores. A group of young ladies were, themselves, the legacy.

Already, the mere fact that a young squad — all under 20 — were present, smiling and kitted out in their national gear, ready for cameras before training, was impressive. Some had been at the facilities since 8 a.m. as part of the volunteer teams working with the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Summer Sports Programme. This in itself was a tough task, as they became the momentary adopted guardians to the children using the programme every morning.

A quick change of clothes, and they were now representing Gibraltar Netball — preparing to be taken through their paces ahead of competing on the same court as the likes of New Zealand. Joined by their other teammates, they formed the Under-21 squad that, for over a year, had been preparing for next month.

Sitting in the Tercentenary Sports Hall lecture room, after instructions by their coaches, the question now was: who would volunteer to be interviewed by the media? Or would they all be willing to go through an unplanned Q&A session?

The suggestion was met with excitement and smiles, along with a few uneasy looks from the shyest players. But as whispers turned to chuckles and familiar conversations, it was clear that this was a big group of sisters, not just a netball squad.

Listening to their coach’s guiding words while settling into a comfortable discussion, there was an obvious closeness between them. Disciplined, but with enough informality to foster an air of familiarity — one unshaken by the presence of media or their association president.

This was not a squad competing against each other for places, nor one with friction over who was better than whom. Nor was it an overly disciplined group, standing quietly, waiting to speak only when instructed. It was a group of young women who looked like they enjoyed being together. A squad that seemed comfortable being part of the Gibraltar Netball family.

For someone like myself, who had not yet taken a close-up look at how this team had formed, the first impression left little doubt: Gibraltar’s Under-21 team were not just a selected group — they were a unit that had grown into their own family. The similarities with previous successful teams — such as the senior champions or the U17 teams that won gold in Netball Europe — were clear. Gibraltar Netball was already demonstrating, without needing to highlight it, that they had created a pathway successfully passing down its ethos to the next generation — on and off the court.

But was that really the case? Was this team as tightly knit as Gibraltar netball squads have been known to be? So, we put it to the test. What were their thoughts? And how would they respond to being asked this very question? How united were they? If they compared it to classroom friendships or socialising, how would it stack up?

Silence reigned for a moment as they looked at each other — who would be the first brave soul to answer such a direct question?

One of the leaders of the camp led the way with a calm response:

“In things like training, we are motivating each other all the time as well, so it’s a completely different connection. It’s probably a slightly deeper one than the one you make with friends in a classroom.

We spend so much time together that it brings us a step closer.”

This was more than just social unity — it was an organic part of the young team’s preparation to face the likes of New Zealand.

Another player joined in as they relaxed into the conversation:

“In terms of cohesion throughout the team, it definitely improves our on-court performance. Like, we can tell each other stuff and not feel we gonna get…”

She was momentarily interrupted by the association president, who added, “telling each other off,” and then, safeguarding the player from further comment, clarified:

“It adds to the motivation between each other and brings out that fiery side, and it works because it helps bring out the best of the players and helps them stay consistent.”

Young heads nodded in agreement.

Yet one big question still cast a shadow over Gibraltar’s participation. As World Cup hosts, they would face the top teams in the world — teams they would otherwise not be likely to meet, due to the rankings and the gap between top-tier and developing nations like Gibraltar. So how would these young ladies cope when they first stepped onto the court against such big-name teams?

“I think we use it to our advantage,” came a quick response with barely a pause. Her colleagues supported the statement, explaining how the team had been working with Shania Robba — herself a Gibraltar national footballer and qualified in sports psychology. The team’s focus, they said, was to be “physically and mentally fit.”

Did they feel mentally fit?

There was little doubt. A resounding “yes” echoed from all the squad members. A lone voice added, “It will be a lot easier with a home crowd,” a comment that also earned nods of approval.

And were they physically ready to take on the likes of New Zealand, England, Australia, and the other 20 top teams?

“Fitness-wise, yes. If we keep working ourselves on things like jumps and speed,” said one player.

Another added, “I think it’s more important for us to work as a team and not focus so much on things like height. It’s more how we play ourselves.”

“The biggest advantage we have on the other teams is that Gibraltar is so small. They don’t play like us. We’ll have everyone on court — the fact we’re closer is our main advantage, I would guess,” added a third, highlighting how a smaller territory meant players worked more closely for longer periods.

This very factor had proven to be a successful advantage in the past. Gibraltar’s fast, quick-passing game — developed around height limitations — had already made a mark at the senior level. And all players agreed the same ethos had now shaped the Under-21s.

With head coach Janice Moreno now joining the group — after giving the players time to speak freely — the next question arose: What was she like as a coach?

There was little hesitation. The players explained they had full confidence in their coaching team — an answer we might have expected, but the honesty of their responses made it clear they weren’t just saying it to please the coach.

“She pushes us.”

“She is someone who is physically fit, so she isn’t someone who just watches — she can also take part as well.”

“She knows what it’s like to be in our shoes.”

“She takes her experience on court and passes it to us.”

There was admiration, not just respect, in their words.

So what about the prospect of heavy defeats? Were they prepared?

“Yes, I think it’s just one of those things — one of those life experiences — and it’s about just doing it and doing our best no matter what the score is. That is something we have to face, and we know we can manage,” came a calm response in a quiet room. The thought of defeats was real, but nobody wanted to be the one to say it. Yet everyone nodded in agreement.

These were all young women, teenagers, all under 21, surrounded by a vibrant community, with friends going out at night, drinking, partying — but one thing was clear when this was brought up: they weren’t allowed any of it. So how were they coping?

“I think it’s easier knowing that we’re all going through the same thing together. I think if we were doing it on our own, it would be much harder. We know each other, and our coaches are giving us advice on food and drink, and having the support around us is really helpful.”

Would they still be doing all of this if they weren’t playing in a World Cup — if it were just national team training?

“I think we know ourselves, and we’ve all been playing since very young, and doing that comes with the experience of knowing that these are the sacrifices you need to make,” came another calm, mature response.

As the host nation, the players are now also aware of their social media presence and interactions — another layer they must manage.

“It feels like we’re celebrities now,” (got a laugh), “we’re all in summer sports and we have the school campaign, and all the children are like ‘I’ve seen you! I’ve seen you!’ — and the word is out now. People are very aware of it. But it’s been like that for two years.”

Since summer sports had been mentioned, it was only natural to ask about working in the programme. Recent weeks have highlighted the work of volunteers — many of them young — who’ve become de facto guardians for children, including those with special needs. One of the players, also a volunteer, shared her experience.

“It’s tiring, now that I’m working at 3:30 and then camp at six, but it’s an opportunity we’re all very grateful for, so it’s something that we’re not taking for granted.”

And mentally?

“It’s tough — but we get through it.”

Like a mother hen watching over her chicks, Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez stepped in: “You find a balance,” she said, while also highlighting how the association was aware of the issues and working with the players rather than sidelining them.

One final question remained. Having heard all their responses and preparations, how did the squad feel when hearing recent comments that cast doubts on Gibraltar’s youth?

“When you hear comments that the youth in Gibraltar are lazy and don’t do anything, what do you think?”

The response was instant.

“Not true.”

“Who said that?”

“Not in netball. They don’t know us.”

“Come and you’ll see.”

These young ladies — on a hot summer afternoon, during their holidays, when most would prefer to be at the beach — left little doubt about their determination to succeed.

Any doubts as to whether they could be future role models through netball, or whether they would represent Gibraltar with dignity and effort, could be quite easily cast aside.

With just under fifty days before they walk onto the court, the only thing left is to find out who will make the final cut.

(As published on Friday 8th August 2025 in print edition)