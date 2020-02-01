The virtual challenges of a sporting global village
As featured in the Red & White Supplement In the early days of the dotcom bubble the big talking point was on the prospects of “the global village” where everyone is interconnected and communications would be easier via the internet. Sports for its part has always been considered the activity which “has no borders” and...
