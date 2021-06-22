Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

The ‘Westerly Winds’ that blow at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

Johnny Bugeja

By Alice Mascarenhas
22nd June 2021

Art exchanges are important. Getting to know the work of other galleries other than our own can only help to inspire artists to produce new and better work. Now an exhibition ‘Westerly Winds – Vientos de Poniente’ brings to the Rock works from Spain, more specifically Spanish artists whose work form part of the Palacio...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Furious row as three party leaders call for Yes vote on Thursday

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

After students told of electronic Results Day, Govt says no final decision made

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bavaria lifts first division title as leagues coming to an end

22nd June 2021

Sports
Youth hockey celebrated its end of season

22nd June 2021

Features
Reggae night celebrates Armed Forces Day

21st June 2021

Sports
Europa Futsal heads to Futsal Champions league

21st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021