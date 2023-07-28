The XXV Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta: Celebrating 25 years of passion for sailing in the bay

The Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club will this weekend host the twenty-fifth edition of the Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta, which will take place on July 29th and 30th, 2023. The regatta will feature the participation of five Victory class vessels and twenty cruising boats from across the Costa del Sol, Ceuta, Algeciras, La Línea, and Gibraltar itself.

Experienced race official Juan Luis Cervera will lead the competition, ensuring safety standards are met in each of the races. Cervera, known for his dedication and expertise in sailing events, will be hoping to guarantee “a unique and exciting racing experience for all participants.”

With wind forecast, Saturday, July 29th, the main highlight should be during the star race, the Round the Rock. This should prove to be a tactical challenge due to strong currents and changing winds around the Rock of Gibraltar making for an interesting challenge.

On Sunday, July 30th, an exciting windward-leeward race will be held in the northern part of the Bay, visible from Rinconcillo and La Línea de la Concepción beaches.

Strong competition is expected this year for what is described as the “prestigious title.” Last year saw Noticia II from CAS Ceuta and Vikingo from CN Benalmádena, as winners, in their respective classes. It is, however, expected that there will be some tough competition as participants compete not just for overall victory but also the “honour” of competing in what is seen as a prominent event in the sailing calendar. Especially with the regatta, sponsored by Becks, marking its 25th anniversary.

The event will once again see collaboration with the Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, and the nautical store Sheppards.

This Friday, July 28th, Tony Segovia, the Vice-Commodore of the club, will welcome crews and highlight the importance of this regatta in promoting sailing in the region.

Segovia, known for his passion for the sport and commitment to the development of sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar, says officials “takes pride in presiding over this edition of the event, which represents a significant milestone in the competition’s history.”

