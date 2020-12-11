The yellows signal their intent with three points against Lincoln Red Imps
Lynx (0) 2-0 (0) Lincoln Red Imps Lynx scored an important victory this Friday evening as two second half goals against Lincoln Red Imps secured three points. The yellows jumped to joint first alongside Lincoln Red Imps after a strong performance which highlighted Lincoln’s vulnerabilities across the field. A lack of unison across parts of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here