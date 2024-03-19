Theatre Makers hits bullseye at Drama Festival
By Elena Scialtiel It was a triumph for Theatre Makers at the 67th Gibraltar Drama Festival last Saturday. With Bull, a black comedy by Mark Bartlett first performed last Tuesday, the group was not only the overall winner, but also landed the best actor, best actress and best director accolades, awarded to Matthew Navas, Erica...
