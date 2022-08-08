Theo Montovio gets winning opportunity with Chesterfield

Youngster Theo Montovio, son Gibraltar league player Robert Montovio, this weekend was given the opportunity to savour some success in the U.K. after Mons Calpe owners arranged for the young player to play for Chesterfield Fc youth side in the Edinburgh Cup International Youth Football Festival.

The youngster, following the footsteps of his father, impressed with his performances picking up man of the match in his first match and being part of the winning team on Sunday.

The Edinburgh Cup International Youth Football Festival is considered one of the UK’s biggest and best football tournament, welcoming 1000s of youth footballers and families from across the UK and beyond to Edinburgh. The event was held at two of Scotland’s Premier Facilities, Oriam, Scotland’s National Performance Centre and Peffermill Sports Village on the weekend of the 5th, 6th and 7th August 2022.

Theo Montovio, who presently plays for Mons Calpe youth team is understood to have been given the opportunity to play after the club made arrangements. The youngster featured in the first two matches on Friday before being rested to play in Sunday’s final match after which he was able to savour success lifting the champions trophy with his weekend teammates.

Mons Calpe youth academy will also be providing its young players further opportunities this Autumn with its under 15s travelling to the North West of England in October to take part in a football development tournament. The event will see them play against St Helen’s Town, Leigh Town, Leigh Genesis, Parkdale Sida FC and one other team from the North West still to be confirmed at the time of announcing their trip.

The trip is planned aiming to foster new links and relations with teams in the U.K. and provide players with a wider understanding of football in the U.K..