Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Theo Montovio gets winning opportunity with Chesterfield

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2022

Youngster Theo Montovio, son Gibraltar league player Robert Montovio, this weekend was given the opportunity to savour some success in the U.K. after Mons Calpe owners arranged for the young player to play for Chesterfield Fc youth side in the Edinburgh Cup International Youth Football Festival.
The youngster, following the footsteps of his father, impressed with his performances picking up man of the match in his first match and being part of the winning team on Sunday.
The Edinburgh Cup International Youth Football Festival is considered one of the UK’s biggest and best football tournament, welcoming 1000s of youth footballers and families from across the UK and beyond to Edinburgh. The event was held at two of Scotland’s Premier Facilities, Oriam, Scotland’s National Performance Centre and Peffermill Sports Village on the weekend of the 5th, 6th and 7th August 2022.
Theo Montovio, who presently plays for Mons Calpe youth team is understood to have been given the opportunity to play after the club made arrangements. The youngster featured in the first two matches on Friday before being rested to play in Sunday’s final match after which he was able to savour success lifting the champions trophy with his weekend teammates.
Mons Calpe youth academy will also be providing its young players further opportunities this Autumn with its under 15s travelling to the North West of England in October to take part in a football development tournament. The event will see them play against St Helen’s Town, Leigh Town, Leigh Genesis, Parkdale Sida FC and one other team from the North West still to be confirmed at the time of announcing their trip.
The trip is planned aiming to foster new links and relations with teams in the U.K. and provide players with a wider understanding of football in the U.K..

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

A tourist’s view of Gibraltar

Sun 7th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Cyclist Mark Lett to carry Gibraltar flag in closing ceremony

8th August 2022

Sports
Mark Lett completes another page in Gibraltar cycling history

8th August 2022

Sports
Tjay de Barr makes return to play

8th August 2022

Sports
Manchester 62 women break the mould with pro contract

8th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022