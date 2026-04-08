"There is a core of young players with clear potential" - Gotal says as Gibraltar prepare for next match

Gibraltar women’s footballers did not have much of a break this Easter weekend as the national team prepared for their next round of World Cup European qualifier group matches.

With a 25-player squad announced ahead of Easter, Stella Gotal and her technical team put the players through their paces this weekend.

The squad, all of whom are amateur players, swapped their club shirts for Gibraltar training kits as they stepped onto the field at Europa Sports Stadium under the guidance of head coach Stella Gotal.

The Gibraltar women’s head coach, a former Croatian international player herself, will be facing her home nation in a double-header for the first time. Speaking to this newspaper ahead of the match, in an extensive interview which will appear in Monday’s print edition, she commented:

"When comparing Gibraltar to a country like Croatia, the first thing to acknowledge is the size of the player pool. Croatia has a population of several million, while Gibraltar is working with a much smaller base, and that naturally impacts depth and competition.

"However, what I have seen so far is very encouraging. There is a core of young players with clear potential, and a number of individuals who are already performing at a good level.

"What stands out is that some of these players have qualities—technically and in their understanding of the game—that would not look out of place even in higher-ranked national teams. For a country of this size, that is very important.

"Where the main difference lies is in experience, consistency, and exposure to high-level competition. That is something that cannot be developed overnight but comes with time, structure, and the right environment.

"For me, the key point is that the potential is there. The task now is to develop it in a structured way and support these players so they can translate their individual quality into consistent performances at the international level."

This is their second round of group matches in what is their debut in World Cup qualifiers, and Gibraltar will naturally take the field as underdogs once again. While expectations for the future remain high for the young squad as they gain experience, the pressure is off them, with few expecting anything more than a tough battle. Any positive result would be viewed as a victory.

One thing the team has already demonstrated is that, as they gain confidence and experience—even within matches—they are known for a ‘never give up’ attitude, which has earned them respect from their supporters as they face the challenges of the international game.

Ironically, this past days has also seen the Gibraltar women's rugby players take to the field for training, highlighting the shared use of the facilities as women's rugby also seeks to develop towards its own debut in the international stage.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

