Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

“… these discriminatory chants have no space in football …” posts St Joseph Technical Director

By Stephen Ignacio
19th July 2024

St Joseph Technical Director has condemned the behaviour of Shelbourne fans at this Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match.
The Shelbourne fans chanted ‘Gibraltar Es Espanol’ during the match, and after being held back in the stands for safety, continued their chants in direct provocation towards St Joseph fans after the match had finished.
Mr John Paul Hendrick Technical Director of St Joseph FC posted on X (formerly Twitter) “These chants have no shape or form in sports, @StJosephsFCGib will take this up with @UEFA @GibraltarFA and relevant bodies to put an end to this facist chants. This is a direct insult towards the people of Gibraltar and these discriminatory chants have no space in football.”
In a second post featuring a video clip of the Shelbourne fans chanting “Gibraltar es Espanol”towards the now emptying local fan zones, Mr Hendrick was to state “What us Gibraltarians had to put up with tonight! Why do the people of Gibraltar deserve this in a game of football, a beautiful sport spoilt by politics.”
The incident is expected to form part of the UEFA Match Delegates report with the match Governed by UEFA regulations and organised by UEFA as part of the UEFA Conference League. St Joseph’s FC acting as the host club in Thursday’s second leg First Round tie.
Following the incidents Gibraltar FA officials have also expressed their concerns and indicated that whilst not willing to interfere in what is a UEFA led event with its own assigned UEFA match delegates they will raise the issue. The chants by the Irish fans, considered a direct provocation directed at local fans seen as further evidence strengthening the case brought against Spain’s national players who incited crowds to sing the same chants during their Euro 2024 celebrations.
The Irish club Shelbourne, who are responsible for the behaviour of their fans could face a hefty fine if found not to have controlled their fans appropriately. Previous disciplinary sanctions have included sanctions forcing clubs and national teams to play behind closed doors.

https://x.com/hendrickjp/status/1814056626032435363?s=46&t=8SLqyUgO9f8zZm_kaKPbwg

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters swipe another £710,000 in online scam, bringing total to £1.7m and counting

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

Thu 18th Jul, 2024

Local News

Spain’s position on Gib waters is ‘very weak’ and Madrid knows it

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Substitute Evan De Haro grabs winners for Bruno’s Magpies against ten-man Derry City

18th July 2024

Sports
Shelbourne victory against St Joseph tarnished by fans’ chants

18th July 2024

Sports
The GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure Programmes off to a fantastic start

17th July 2024

Sports
Street Football heads to the beach

17th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024