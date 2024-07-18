“… these discriminatory chants have no space in football …” posts St Joseph Technical Director

St Joseph Technical Director has condemned the behaviour of Shelbourne fans at this Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match.

The Shelbourne fans chanted ‘Gibraltar Es Espanol’ during the match, and after being held back in the stands for safety, continued their chants in direct provocation towards St Joseph fans after the match had finished.

Mr John Paul Hendrick Technical Director of St Joseph FC posted on X (formerly Twitter) “These chants have no shape or form in sports, @StJosephsFCGib will take this up with @UEFA @GibraltarFA and relevant bodies to put an end to this facist chants. This is a direct insult towards the people of Gibraltar and these discriminatory chants have no space in football.”

In a second post featuring a video clip of the Shelbourne fans chanting “Gibraltar es Espanol”towards the now emptying local fan zones, Mr Hendrick was to state “What us Gibraltarians had to put up with tonight! Why do the people of Gibraltar deserve this in a game of football, a beautiful sport spoilt by politics.”

The incident is expected to form part of the UEFA Match Delegates report with the match Governed by UEFA regulations and organised by UEFA as part of the UEFA Conference League. St Joseph’s FC acting as the host club in Thursday’s second leg First Round tie.

Following the incidents Gibraltar FA officials have also expressed their concerns and indicated that whilst not willing to interfere in what is a UEFA led event with its own assigned UEFA match delegates they will raise the issue. The chants by the Irish fans, considered a direct provocation directed at local fans seen as further evidence strengthening the case brought against Spain’s national players who incited crowds to sing the same chants during their Euro 2024 celebrations.

The Irish club Shelbourne, who are responsible for the behaviour of their fans could face a hefty fine if found not to have controlled their fans appropriately. Previous disciplinary sanctions have included sanctions forcing clubs and national teams to play behind closed doors.



