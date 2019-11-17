Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

‘They are persons like us wearing t-shirts, shorts and boots,’ Coombes describes his opponents as Gibraltar get mentally prepared for Switzerland

By Stephen Ignacio
17th November 2019

The Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas did not mince his words when he stated that the result Gibraltar had obtained during this latest European qualifier group matches were not "what he had wanted." Expressing his disappointment at some of the results he stated that it was not a fact that could be hidden. He, nevertheless,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK must stand by Gibraltar after 'toxic and divisive' Brexit, Lord Patten says

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Features

How to practise self love this party season

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia launches first solo exhibition in London

Sun 17th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
‘They are persons like us wearing t-shirts, shorts and boots,’ Coombes describes his opponents as Gibraltar get mentally prepared for Switzerland

17th November 2019

Sports
Switzerland boss says they won’t underestimate Gibraltar

17th November 2019

Sports
Sandpits held its bi-annual veterans Padel Tennis tournament

17th November 2019

Sports
A brilliant first half display gets muddied by second half errors as Gibraltar lose 6-0

15th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019