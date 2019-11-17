‘They are persons like us wearing t-shirts, shorts and boots,’ Coombes describes his opponents as Gibraltar get mentally prepared for Switzerland
The Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas did not mince his words when he stated that the result Gibraltar had obtained during this latest European qualifier group matches were not "what he had wanted." Expressing his disappointment at some of the results he stated that it was not a fact that could be hidden. He, nevertheless,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here