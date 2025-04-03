They came out in numbers as Youth Spring Road Runners League took to starting line

Once again the GAAA Youth Spring Road Runners League got to a great start with children from across all age groups turning up for the first race of the league.

Rosia Road Promenade was buzzing last Thursday as the first race got underway. The central area of the promenade, which was to see the main races, packed with children and parents as the GAAA successful continued attracting youngsters to their events.

Already boosted by the recognition given to one of the key organisers, Sharron Celecia, who was last month awarded with the a GBC sports award for her continued work behind the scenes, the GAAA have seen how the youth road runners league, along with its youth track and field events have continued to build on their strengths becoming one of the key events, in terms of numbers participating in the athletics calendar.

The second race was scheduled for the Alameda Gardens. Providing youngsters with an opportunity to experience running competitively on different surfaces and conditions.

Last weeks races saw some of the older youth runners take to the actual road, providing the additional experience which sets them towards senior road racing which continues to also attract larger participation than track events in the local athletics community. - Images courtesy Roy Torres / GAAA