Think Pink Day and Walk For Life this week

The annual Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch Think Pink Day will take place tomorrow.

People are encouraged to wear an item of pink clothing tomorrow to increase awareness of breast cancer and therefore assist in improving early detection and treatments.

The charity would like to encourage employers, schools and everyone to support this event by allowing employees and students to wear pink.

The annual Walk For Life will take place this Saturday, October 5.

The sponsored walk is open for all ages and abilities, and last year attracted well over 900 participants.

“We are seeking the participation and support from Men, Women, Children and their pets for a 5km walk,” the charity said in a statement.

The walk start at 11am from Casemates Square, along Main Street, onto Queensway, Europort Avenue, Waterport Road and back to finish at Casemates.

Those wishing to participate need just turn up on the day with a £5 registration fee.

Registration will commence at Casemates as from 9am with warm ups by The Base Training Club (Janine Pereira) starting at 10.30am.

People can also register online before Saturday: http://www.cruk.org/GibWalkforlife

“Once registered online you just need to notify us on the day and we will issue you with a participant number,” the charity said.

Once again this year and in conjunction with The Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning, 30 Redibikes will be available free of charge for the cycling route after paying the Walk For Life registration fee of £5 to take part.

People are also encourage to join in on their own bikes.

The cycle route will commence at Casemates but will have a different route to that of the walkers.

Cyclists will set off at 10.55am, just slightly ahead of the walkers.

The collaborative aim between Cancer Research UK Gib Branch and The Ministry of Infrastructure and Planning is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle by also encouraging and promoting cycling within our community.