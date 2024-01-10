‘Think tank’ puts focus on exploring new opportunities in financial services

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has announced the reconstitution of the Government of Gibraltar Policy Working Group set up in April 2022, which will now become a specialised ‘think tank’ to concentrate on product development within the financial sectors in Gibraltar.

The group will specifically focus on reviewing existing financial products, identifying areas for improvement and exploring new additions.

This underscores the Government’s policy commitment in this area, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“A notable addition to the group is Andrew Montegriffo, a dynamic young professional with expertise in gaming and financial services,” the statement said.

The expansion of the group's remit to include gaming aligns with Mr Feetham's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation across related sectors.

“I am very pleased to have this highly talented group of financial professionals working closely with me and my ministry,” he said.

“By focusing on product development, we aim to continually enhance our offerings to international clients, ensuring Gibraltar continues to remain relevant.”