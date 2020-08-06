Third and fourth competitions hosted by GCTSA
Clay Target shooting competitions continued through July with the third and fourth round of competitions hosted on Sunday July 19th and the first Sunday of August. The third round of 2020’s competitions saw the 50 bird OT and 50 bird ABT take place in what was a fine day but with a slight cliff-face breeze....
