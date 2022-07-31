Third day of action for Gibraltar swimmers in Birmingham 2022

Gibraltar swimmers were back in action this Sunday at the Sandwell aquatic centre in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

John Paul Balloqui was first in the pool competing this Sunday in the 200m Butterfly heats swimming against the likes of England’s James Guy and Mason Wilby. Both with entry times some fourteen to seventeen seconds better. With Scotland’s Tom Beeley also in the same heat with similar entry times Balloqui’s prospects were already seemingly written in stone. The Gibraltar swimmer, getting a chance to swim against some of the top International swimmers getting a chance to challenge himself and look to try and break his own records.

Finishing sixth in his heat and with an entry time of 2:13.58, John Paul Balloqui achieved his goals bettering his time finishing with a 2:10.50 and setting a new Gibraltar national record for the distance.

Mason Wilby was to win the heat with a time of 1:57.97 followed closely by James Guy and Tom Beeley. The latter not qualifying for the finals, with Wilby and Guy producing the 6th and seventh best times overall in the heats.

Aidan Carroll, also competing in the same event and racing in the third heat entered the competition with an entry time of 2:15.10.

He was also to better his own time finishing sixth in his heat with a 2:12.47 having faced a heat where New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt produced a 1:56.76, the best time in the heats overall.

The Gibraltar swimmers were to finish 18th and 19th ranked from a field of 20.

Asia Kent continued her good run bettering her personal times. The Gibraltar female swimmer competed in the 200m breaststroke heats with an entry time of 2:44.01.

She was to finish sixth in her heat beating Bahamas’ swimmer with a time of 2:43.98. Finishing eleventh overall from fourteen swimmers participating in the heats.

The top four swimmers in her heat qualified into the finals.

In other events Jordan Gonzalez was given finish with a 28.94 in the 50m Backstroke, whilst Matt Savitz finished sixth in his heat in the 100m freestyle with a time of 55.53.