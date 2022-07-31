Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Third day of action for Gibraltar swimmers in Birmingham 2022

By Stephen Ignacio
31st July 2022

Gibraltar swimmers were back in action this Sunday at the Sandwell aquatic centre in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
John Paul Balloqui was first in the pool competing this Sunday in the 200m Butterfly heats swimming against the likes of England’s James Guy and Mason Wilby. Both with entry times some fourteen to seventeen seconds better. With Scotland’s Tom Beeley also in the same heat with similar entry times Balloqui’s prospects were already seemingly written in stone. The Gibraltar swimmer, getting a chance to swim against some of the top International swimmers getting a chance to challenge himself and look to try and break his own records.
Finishing sixth in his heat and with an entry time of 2:13.58, John Paul Balloqui achieved his goals bettering his time finishing with a 2:10.50 and setting a new Gibraltar national record for the distance.
Mason Wilby was to win the heat with a time of 1:57.97 followed closely by James Guy and Tom Beeley. The latter not qualifying for the finals, with Wilby and Guy producing the 6th and seventh best times overall in the heats.
Aidan Carroll, also competing in the same event and racing in the third heat entered the competition with an entry time of 2:15.10.
He was also to better his own time finishing sixth in his heat with a 2:12.47 having faced a heat where New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt produced a 1:56.76, the best time in the heats overall.
The Gibraltar swimmers were to finish 18th and 19th ranked from a field of 20.

Asia Kent continued her good run bettering her personal times. The Gibraltar female swimmer competed in the 200m breaststroke heats with an entry time of 2:44.01.
She was to finish sixth in her heat beating Bahamas’ swimmer with a time of 2:43.98. Finishing eleventh overall from fourteen swimmers participating in the heats.
The top four swimmers in her heat qualified into the finals.
In other events Jordan Gonzalez was given finish with a 28.94 in the 50m Backstroke, whilst Matt Savitz finished sixth in his heat in the 100m freestyle with a time of 55.53.

Most Read

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire extinguished, and temporary water pipe complete

Sat 30th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Christian Navas falls at the hands of England’s Willstrop

30th July 2022

Sports
Christian Navas through to round of 32

30th July 2022

Sports
Jack Prior U-23 Gold Medal Winner in Team GB Eight at Rowing World Championship

30th July 2022

Sports
Asia Kent produces more positives in the pool

30th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022