Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Third doses of coronavirus vaccine added to NHS app in boost to holidaymakers

By Press Association
19th November 2021

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Millions of people who have had a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine are now able to prove this via the NHS app.

Travellers who have had a extra jab will be able to display their vaccination status on the NHS Covid Pass from midday on Friday, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The feature will enable those who have had their third dose to travel to countries including Israel, Croatia and Austria, where there is a time limit for a vaccine to be valid to skip quarantine.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move aims to make it easier to travel abroad.

He said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad.

“This update to the NHS Covid Pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas.

“Getting a top-up jab is our best defence against this virus and I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and get boosted.”

More than 13 million booster vaccines and third doses have been delivered across the UK so far, and the programme was extended to those aged between 40 and 49 this week.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said people can book appointments up to a month before they are eligible for the booster.

She said: “Getting a booster is the best way you can protect yourself ahead of winter and it’s great those who have come forward can now demonstrate their vaccination status through the NHS Covid Pass if they are travelling overseas.

“It has also never been easier to book your booster, with walk-in sites open across the country and appointments available to pre-book a month before you are eligible for your top-up.”

Booster doses will not be added to the domestic Covid Pass because it is not currently a requirement for travel within the UK.

It will also not be necessary to show evidence of a booster for travel into England.

Almost 20 million people have accessed the Covid Pass via the NHS app since it was launched on May 17, the DHSC has said.

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate £18,000 hack

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt publishes new guidance for private events this festive period

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Morton letter offers insight into complex treaty talks

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Schools required to help keep uniform costs down from autumn 2022 under guidance

19th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Retail sales return to growth as shoppers start Christmas spending early

19th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Confusion as fifth think double-jabbed Covid contacts should ‘do nothing’

18th November 2021

UK/Spain News
Dognapping offence aims to crack down on ‘heart-breaking issue’

18th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021