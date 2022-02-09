Third MTB qualifier took place at Estella del Mar
The third Mtb qualifier for the Commonwealth games was held this week in what has been described by the Gibraltar Cycling Association as “very windy conditions in the Estrella del Mar mtb circuit.” Three competitors made their attempt for qualification these being Jonathan Sciortino, Jonathan Vila and Giles Cerisola. There was a promising performance by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here