Third round completed

Gibraltar rugby concluded its third round of Touch Rugby matches prior to the long weekend break.

The sport has, however, seen its fourth round of matches delayed as Gibraltar Cricket, with whom it shares the facilities commenced preparatory works for the International Cricket matches this weekend. The pitch unplayable for rugby to play its fourth round of the Hassans corporate touch rugby challenge cup.

Touch rugby training sessions on May 4th and 6th were also cancelled to allow for the cicket.

After nine matches played Entain Enus continued leading the table with 27 points, closely followed by Newtons - School of Rock. Fourteen teams are competing in this seasons Touch Rugby Challenge Cup.

