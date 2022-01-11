“This is a great opportunity to compete in the International stage“ says Gibraltar Netball President
Gibraltar netball depart for the UK were they play in Quad series hosted by Wales Netball. The latter will be hosting Isle of Man, Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar this weekend at the Ebbw Vales Sports Centre. The six match test series will see all the teams compete from the 14th – 16th January, battling...
