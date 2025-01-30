This year's Gib Talks speakers

There will be 13 speakers on the GibTalks stage this Saturday, February 1, at the John Mackintosh Hall. They will be giving 15-minute talks on a range of subjects, similar to the successful TED Talks format.

The event is organised by Julian Felice and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Host Julian Felice will open the event with Ten Years of GibTalking and, ahead of the event, speakers have offered an insight into their talk.

Brian Reyes – The Brexit Years: Behind the Headlines

In this talk, Chronicle editor Brian Reyes will offer some personal reflections on the past eight years working as a journalist in Gibraltar.

There has been no shortage of major stories over this period, not least the ongoing Brexit saga that has dominated the Chronicle’s coverage since 2016, and which is still unresolved.

While the focus now is on the progress or otherwise of the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, how have we got here? And what are the deeper issues underlying any discussion about Brexit, the ones often lost in the news cycle?

The talk will offer a sense of what covering this turbulent period has been like for reporters, and some thoughts on Brexit that go beyond the daily headlines.

Carl Viagas – The Art of the Impossible

Born in 1973, Carl graduated in 1994 from Plymouth University where he obtained a BA Hons in Architecture. Project Director for the Gibraltar Government and specialising in heritage, planning, contract and construction law. Carl has served numerous roles for Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar since 1999. From CEO of the Heritage and Culture Agency, Private Secretary to the Chief Minister and currently Project Director for the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Even though Carl has driven a variety of construction projects, his passion is clearly evident when driving heritage schemes. He is currently holder of numerous awards for the conversion of historic properties such as Orange and The King’s Bastion, which he presented to the Princess Royal in 2009. Carl has also been involved and responsible for numerous Urban Regeneration schemes such as the beautification of Main Street and other streets such as Chatham Counter-Guard which have changed the face of the Rock. Other projects include the conversion of historic military structures into modern high-quality facilities such as the Gibraltar International Bank, Hospitals, Barracks and Law Courts, which he presented to the Earl and Countess of Wessex in 2012. In the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, Carl has left his mark by introducing features that have become icons in our landscape. The Skywalk and Windsor Bridge are two of them which have featured in the international press. His attention has now been turned to The Mount, which used to be the home of Sir William Green, Chief Engineer for Great Britain in 1786 and The Northern Defences which was presented to another member of the Royal Family, The Earl of Wessex.

Faith Torres - Beyond The Crown: A Journey of Growth, Courage and Empowerment



In this speech, I share my journey of balancing two worlds: science and pageants. As a biomedical science graduate and the first Miss Gibraltar in over a decade to place at Miss World, I reflect on the challenges I faced—both internal and external. From battling anxiety and self-doubt to navigating a male-dominated field, my story is one of resilience and growth. I highlight how pageants, often misunderstood, provide women with a platform for self-expression, empowerment, and advocacy, while also promoting mental health awareness. Despite limited resources and constant obstacles, my determination proves that with courage, self-love, and perseverance, we can break boundaries and inspire others. My message is simple: no matter where you come from or what struggles you face, you are worthy of success and the chance to shine. With confidence and self-belief, we can become the best version of ourselves, no permission needed.

Juan Franco - Presente y Futuro de La Línea y Gibraltar: El Brexit desde el punto de vista de La Línea

Speaking as the mayor of Gibraltar’s neighbouring city, Mr Franco will underline the importance of La Linea’s point of view on the developments at the border in the years since the UK’s Brexit referendum, something that echoes Gibraltar’s concerns.

He will say that Gibraltar and La Linea are two cities that share a future, and that people on both sides of the frontier should work towards a fair and beneficial treaty that gives rise to a zone of shared prosperity that tangibly changes their lives for the better.

Mr Franco will also highlight how, despite the difficulties faced by the people of the Rock and La Linea, the cultural, social, sporting and economic links between the cities have only become stronger.

James Neish - And Now the News... From a Foreigner in London

James Neish, a seasoned broadcaster, offers a personal look into his remarkable journey from Gibraltar to London and his rise through the UK’s competitive media landscape. He spent six and a half years in London before returning home to take up the role of CEO at GBC. Expect stories of challenges, surprises, setbacks and victories. From navigating cultural quirks to overcoming doubts about his Gibraltarian accent, James reflects on his experiences with humour and honesty. James hopes his GibTalks will inspire others by showcasing the power of resilience, hard work and stepping outside their comfort zone.

Jeanette Ochello - “A journey of love and determination: building a community of support for dementia”



My talk explores my deeply personal journey as a carer for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, a path filled with challenges, heartache and moments of profound connection. Caring for someone with this devastating condition not only reshaped my perspective on life but also revealed the urgent need for greater awareness and support for caregivers and those living with Alzheimer’s. Motivated by these experiences, I took up the post as Chairman of GADS to advocate for meaningful change. In this role, I aim to amplify the voices of caregivers, promote advancements in Alzheimer’s research, and foster communities of compassion. My story is one of resilience, purpose and the transformative power of action in the face of adversity.

Joelle Ladislaus MP - Masked: ADHDing in Neurotypical Society



Receiving an ADHD diagnosis is still steeped in confusion and many don’t feel that they can talk freely about it for fear of judgment and being stigmatised.

I wanted to use my talk as a window into my experiences of living with ADHD and normalising talking openly about it. Perceptions are changing but only by changing the narrative can we smash the misconceptions that are still abound about ADHD.

Fabian Picardo KC MP - Picardo’s Inferno in the 10th Circle of Hell – Brexit in the Time of COVID

Fabian Picardo will voice his personal reflections on a hellish political decade where he has seen his political life buffeted by Covid and Brexit, his professional reputation attacked in the McGrail Inquiry and his personal life rocked by relationship breakdown.

Kenneth Cardona - Siege: A Personal Perspective



Fifty years after the full opening of the Gibraltar/Spain border after its closure in 1969 and I am truly honoured to be asked to return on the stage for this event.

Besieged? Blockaded? To be surrounded by hostile forces aiming to capture or force the surrender of a city, fortress or region. In practical terms preventing people or supplies getting in or out.

Gibraltar has suffered siege after siege over the centuries since it first became inhabited after 711 AD. This talk will explore its longest "siege" not by delving into the political or military history and the lives of soldiers, generals and politicians but through the eyes of a young boy.

Did this event contribute to the development of the Gibraltarian identity, language and culture?

Finally, proposing one factor which may qualify a person as Gibraltarian. Something so common, simple, and innocuous but very specific.

Nicole Buckley - Raising Resilience - A Neurodiversity Narrative



My appearance on GibTalks will be titled Raising Resilience – A Neurodiversity Narrative – which will be a spoken account of the connected events as to how neurodiversity has paved the trajectory of my life’s journey – primarily as a mother, parallel with personal lived experience, whose son received an autism diagnosis 10 years ago and how I faced redirection with resilience, how I continue to instil those characteristics within my son to empower him to thrive, whilst in parallel building a future for him and his peers, albeit those who came before him, those alongside him, families alongside us and for all those who are still yet to come. Building a fundamental pillar of his and their future and for Gibraltar at large, namely the project that our Community now knows so well – PossAbilities.

Nicole Byrne - To Let Go is to Hold On Differently



In this personal talk, I explore the universal, yet deeply individual journey of grief and loss. Whether it is losing loved ones or facing symbolic losses like unfulfilled dreams or life changes, I share my own stories and reflections on resilience, inspired by family history and life’s twists and turns.

Grief isn’t just an emotional reaction; it’s a physical and psychological journey. It’s about the choices we make in how we connect, cope, and move forward while honouring those we’ve loved and lost. Through music, stories, and cherished memories, I dig into how we each navigate this complex process, realising that letting go doesn’t mean forgetting, it’s about holding on differently.

This talk is an invitation to reflect, and find strength in our vulnerabilities, and embracing the deep connections that help us heal.

“By living, we honour those we’ve lost.”

Paul Gache – Louder than Words

Modern day policing encompasses many different roles and responsibilities and aside from standard police duties, community liaison work is always at the core of the Royal Gibraltar Police. Our organisation continually focuses on establishing a direct link with diverse groups in our community and for me it is a privilege to advocate for our deaf community, as a representative of the RGP.

My talk covers key aspects of deaf awareness such as communication barriers and enabling effective communication with deaf people. I hope to share anecdotes of my personal experiences with my work with the deaf as well as highlighting local accomplishments for the deaf community. After already providing deaf awareness training to all RGP officers, I wish to promote my deaf awareness work with the rest of Gibraltar.

Selwyn Figueras - Children and Smartphones; There IS Another Way

Social media has reshaped the way children grow up, and not for the better. On Saturday, I’ll be tackling a difficult but urgent truth: we are losing our children to the relentless demands of smartphones and social media.

We HAVE to and CAN do something about it.

Social media isolates. The online crowd sets you up to fall. Children cannot find enough validation online.

Worse still, children are exposed to harmful content, just like in the tragic case of Molly Russell in the UK, who took her life after consuming harmful content. It’s her case that made me sit up and take notice.

It should make you sit up too.

It’s not our fault. WE CAN change how this story ends. We can delay a child's introduction to social media, demand better from tech companies, and model the behaviour we want them to see.

Our children deserve TIME, time to be kids, and time to prepare, in a safe mental and emotional place, for the challenges of modern life.