Tue 8th Sep, 2020

Thousands fined in La Linea for breaches of Covid-19 regulations

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2020

Municipal police in La Linea have fined a total of 5,534 people for breaching Covid-19 regulations in the city.

This figure covers the period between March 14, when Spain went into lockdown declaring a “state of alarm”, until August 31.

La Linea mayor, Juan Franco, underscored the work carried out by Policia Local officers and those working within the local authorities.

But he made an appeal to residents asking them to comply with health regulations in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I hope that people receive this message with tranquillity and calmness so that we can comply with these regulations as best as we can to avoid spreading the virus,” he said.

La Linea has recorded a total of 422 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with five people having died from the virus.

This includes 72 people who tested positive for the virus during the weekend.

The Campo has seen an accelerated rate of infection over the past few months, with a total of 1,378 people testing positive for the virus.

