Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Thousands of origami angels dedicated to those affected by Covid-19

Danny Lawson

By Press Association
23rd October 2020

By Dave Higgens, PA

Visitors to Ripon Cathedral have until the end of the month to marvel at an installation of 10,000 origami angels designed to support the community though the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wing And A Prayer installation has been made by 100 volunteers and 300 school pupils in the nave of the ancient North Yorkshire building.

Each angel represents a dedication made during the pandemic to key workers and loved ones, the cathedral said.

During July, more than 50 volunteers and staff members suspended 10,000 angels from a net before it was raised 50 feet into the vaulted ceiling.

The free exhibition is available to view through to the end of half-term during regular opening hours.

