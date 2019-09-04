Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Sep, 2019

Threat level for Gibraltar remains unchanged

David Parody

By Cristina Cavilla
4th September 2019

Gibraltar’s threat level remains unchanged at ‘substantial’ as the Gibraltar Contingency Council met yesterday to reflect on the forthcoming period of heightened activity.
A GCC meeting took place yesterday in order to review security and civil contingency matters.
The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.
According to a statement the GCC reflected on the “overwhelming success “of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games.
The GCC has therefore thanked the Island Games Organising Committee and the many organisations and individuals involved in delivering the sporting event.
The GCC also commended the work of the emergency services during what was an exceptionally busy period of heightened activity.
In its assessment of the current threat, the GCC concluded that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining as likely; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming event.
The GCC said it will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar.
Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to implement the necessary measures to keep the community safe by modifying their operational posture in light of high-profile events such as National Day celebrations and the ongoing uncertainties surrounding a potential no-deal Brexit.
“As ever, the public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

