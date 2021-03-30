Three arrested on suspicion of arson following school fire

Police have arrested two men and a juvenile in connection with the fire at Governor’s Meadow School.

The three were arrested on suspicion of arson by detectives from the Crime & Protective Services Division of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The men are aged 23 and 30. Police did not disclose the age of the juvenile.

The arrests follow the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing and the RGP continues to seek the help of the public.

Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact New Mole House, in strictest confidence, on 20072500 or via www.police.gi/report-online