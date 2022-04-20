Three days of Badminton National Championships starts this Wednesday evening

Gibraltar badminton will enjoy over fifty matches during a three day period as the Gibraltar Badminton Associations National Championships starts this Wednesday evening.

Following two years in which the association has been unable to host the event due to the global pandemic Europa Sports Complex will today become the home of Badminton as players take to the courts.

The championship opens up with the women’s and men’s doubles and mixed doubles this Wednesday. On Thursday the singles will be played out with all the finals scheduled for Friday.

The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday 20th April – Women’s & Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles

• Thursday 21st April – Women’s and Men’s Singles

• Friday 22nd April – Finals in all categories

All the games will start at 18.30 each day with the Europa Sports Complex offering some of the best badminton on the Rock during the next few days for everyone to watch.

