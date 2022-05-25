Three female triathletes in top 15 in Seville
As all eyes were focused on the men’s feat in the Seville Triathlon, three of Gibraltar’s female triathletes were to finish within the top 15. Karyn Barnett was to complete finish seventh overall in the female category, fourth in her category with Nicky Bennett finishing tenth overall. Stephanie McKinnon was to finish thirteenth overall. Gibraltar’s...
