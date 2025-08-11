Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Three gold and a bronze for Angry Chill

By Stephen Ignacio
11th August 2025

Gibraltar’s Brazilian Ju-Jitsu club Angry Chill members were to pick up three gold and a bronze as they led their club to an eleventh place finish, from 45 teams participating at the FIJJD Torremolinos BJJ Cup 2025 this past weekend.
Luke Williamson was to pick up double gold in gi and no gi, with William Danino taking gold in gi. Jesse Barnes taking bronze in gi.
Their eleventh place finish mainly due to the fact the club had one of the smallest teams competing with just the three members. Other clubs competing across more categories.

(as published on Thursday 7th August in print edition)

Most Read

Local News

With eye on GSLP leadership, Feetham believes he has ‘widest electoral appeal’

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Features

Local talent cast in movie filmed in Gaucín

Sun 10th Aug, 2025

Features

Aanika Pai a guitar prodigy at just 12 years old

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Local News

Feetham urges public to weigh service expectations against cost

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Train Like the U21 Squad – Building Gibraltar Netball’s Future

11th August 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps give Noah unexpected headache

11th August 2025

Sports
The U21 Campions - A new generation of role models ready to take on the best in the world

11th August 2025

Sports
FC Magpies at Tangier tournament

11th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025