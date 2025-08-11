Three gold and a bronze for Angry Chill

Gibraltar’s Brazilian Ju-Jitsu club Angry Chill members were to pick up three gold and a bronze as they led their club to an eleventh place finish, from 45 teams participating at the FIJJD Torremolinos BJJ Cup 2025 this past weekend.

Luke Williamson was to pick up double gold in gi and no gi, with William Danino taking gold in gi. Jesse Barnes taking bronze in gi.

Their eleventh place finish mainly due to the fact the club had one of the smallest teams competing with just the three members. Other clubs competing across more categories.

(as published on Thursday 7th August in print edition)

