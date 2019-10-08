Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Oct, 2019

Three locals complete Barcelona Ironman

By Stephen Ignacio
7th October 2019

Juanman Carrasco, Michael Boylan and Paco Britto completed the grueling Barcelona Ironman on Sunday to claim the status of Ironman. The three Gibraltarian athletes performed with true grit to complete a marathon day of swimming, cycling and road running stages across some of Barcelona’s iconic routes. Juanman Carrasco completed the IronMan challenge in 10hrs 19.29...

