Three locals complete Barcelona Ironman
Juanman Carrasco, Michael Boylan and Paco Britto completed the grueling Barcelona Ironman on Sunday to claim the status of Ironman. The three Gibraltarian athletes performed with true grit to complete a marathon day of swimming, cycling and road running stages across some of Barcelona’s iconic routes. Juanman Carrasco completed the IronMan challenge in 10hrs 19.29...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here