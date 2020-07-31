Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Three locks of Lord Nelson’s hair fetch more than £5,000 at auction

Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

By Press Association
31st July 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

Three locks of Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson’s hair have sold at auction for more than £5,000, beating their pre-sale estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

The rare items were part of a Nelson collection belonging to late historian Ron Fiske.

They sold at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers of Aylsham in Norfolk this week for £5,278.34 including the buyer’s premium.

Nelson was a British naval commander famed for his victories over the French during the Napoleonic Wars, including the Battle of Trafalgar, where he was killed in action in 1805.

Mr Fiske, who died in 2018, was an inaugural member of the Nelson Society and served as its chairman for nine years.

The locks are kept in paper packets, with the first inscribed in ink: “The hair of Horatio Lord Nelson, given me by Horatia, 22 May 1818.”

The second packet, which contains two locks, says: “The great Lord Nelson hair cut off when he left off tying his hair.”

David Broom, of Keys, said ahead of the auction: “Despite some recent controversy about historical figures, interest in Nelson remains very high.”

Most Read

Local News

Four arrested over suspected credit card fraud

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Local News

Application filed for rooftop terrace in Chatham Counterguard

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Lockdown easing postponed as PM ‘squeezes the brake’ to control virus

31st July 2020

UK/Spain News
Drones to be used for coastguard operations for first time

31st July 2020

UK/Spain News
Ministers from Belfast and Dublin to meet to discuss Covid-19 and Brexit

31st July 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus isolation to increase to 10 days in UK amid ‘second wave’ warning

30th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020