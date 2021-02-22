Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

The next batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will arrive in Gibraltar on Wednesday, the Gibraltar Government as it confirmed three more deaths linked to the virus and four new infections after a weekend without cases.

The past three days have shown glimpses of a more positive outlook for the Rock after weeks of lockdown, with the spread of the virus now “effectively suppressed.”

But the brighter developments were laced with the bitter news of three more deaths, bringing the toll since the start of the pandemic to 91.

The deaths from Covid-19 of two women aged 85 to 90 years were confirmed over the weekend, with the third death, also of a woman in her late 90s, announced on Monday.

“Tragically, this horrible virus continues to take the lives of our most valued generation of Gibraltarians,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“My thoughts are always with all those who have lost a loved one.”

“The message to all in our community is clear. Now is not the time to become complacent.”

“As more of us are vaccinated we will be able to enjoy loosened restrictions if we are able to keep case numbers down.”

“Please, do all you can to keep Covid-19 at bay. Wear a mask where you need to, wash your hands as often as possible and call 111 as soon as you notice any symptoms.”

“That is how we will restore normality.”

On Monday, the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said Gibraltar had administered over 30,000 vaccines, exactly six weeks since the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Gibraltar began.

A further supply of 12,870 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in Gibraltar from the UK on an RAF flight this Wednesday, with the Government adding this will enable healthcare staff to maintain the steady rate of vaccination.

As at close of play on Sunday, January 21, 17,826 people had received a first dose of the vaccine with 12,606 having also received a second dose.

A total of 30,432 doses of the vaccine have now been given in Gibraltar and people in their 40s are now being called for their first jab.

“On behalf of the Government of Gibraltar I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the GHA’s Covid-19 vaccination programme,” the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento said.

“Delivering over 30,000 vaccines in just six weeks is nothing short of remarkable.”

“This equates to over 50% of the eligible population in Gibraltar now being vaccinated. We must also thank the UK Government for their support in supplying Gibraltar with the vaccine to allow our vaccination programme to continue at pace.”

In a press statement, No.6 Convent Place added that the coming week will see an increase in the average number of vaccines being given per day, with both the vaccination units at St Bernard’s Hospital and at the former Primary Care Centre in the ICC operating at maximum capacity.

“Most people in Gibraltar aged 50 and over have now either been vaccinated or had an appointment made for this week,” Ms Sacramento said.

The GHA invites anyone resident in Gibraltar who is aged 50 and over who has not yet been

contacted to register as soon as possible via: www.gha.gi/registration-for-over-50s/ or by calling the vaccination helpline on 200 66966.

“The vaccination strategy continues to work down through the age groups,” the Government said.

“No further key worker groups will be prioritised as we are able to progress quickly with vaccinating everyone now.”

