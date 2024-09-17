Three new ambulances set to serve Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has unveiled three new ambulances, marking a significant upgrade to the local emergency services fleet. These advanced vehicles are set to replace older models that have served the community for over seven years, ensuring that Gibraltar remains equipped to handle a growing demand for medical transport. The ambulances were unveiled...
