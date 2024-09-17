Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2024

Local News

Three new ambulances set to serve Gibraltar

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
17th September 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has unveiled three new ambulances, marking a significant upgrade to the local emergency services fleet. These advanced vehicles are set to replace older models that have served the community for over seven years, ensuring that Gibraltar remains equipped to handle a growing demand for medical transport. The ambulances were unveiled...

