Three new recruits for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) welcomed three new recruits to its ranks during a recent ceremony held at Battalion Headquarters on Devil's Tower Camp.

The ceremony, witnessed by proud family and friends, marked the first step in these individuals' military careers.

The recruits are imminently flying to the UK to attend basic training at the Infantry Training Centre Catterick (ITC Catterick).

During training, the recruits will cover topics such as personal administration, weapons training, drills, field craft, fitness and teamwork as well as being taught the importance of discipline, integrity, loyalty, and respect for others.

The Combat Infantry Course is designed to progressively build skills and fitness levels. Recruits will initially focus on individual skills before progressing to section and platoon-level training.

The course culminates in a comprehensive assessment where recruits must demonstrate proficiency in all areas.

Upon successful completion of their training, the new recruits will return to Gibraltar and join the RG's rifle company as fully-fledged infantry soldiers.

“They will contribute to the Regiment's vital role in safeguarding Gibraltar and upholding the highest standards of military service,” said a statement from the MOD.