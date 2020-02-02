Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 2nd Feb, 2020

Three out of three for Gibraltar hockey

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd February 2020

Gibraltar hockey had a successful day as it hosted matches for two visiting sides. In the early morning the Under 18s beat a visiting Irish Under 18 side to start the day.
Eagles were later to play Dutch third division side BC Obevos with a comprehensive win. Grammarians were to do likewise against the same opponents highlighting the differences in the level of hockey which now sees Gibraltar’s top clubs more than capable of beating lower tier division European sides.
Saturday’s Matches were a welcome sight for many hockey fans who had their concerns over the impact of Brexit on local sports and its continued use of facilities by visiting sides. The arrival today of two teams providing some confidence that little has changed for traveling teams.
Gibraltar's Hockey will next week host a Royal Navy selection before they resume their domestic league fixtures.

