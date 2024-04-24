Three out of three for Gibraltar Women's cricket against Estonia

In the 1st T20I match of the Estonia Women's tour of Gibraltar, held on April 20, 2024, Gibraltar Women put on a dominant display against Estonia Women, clinching victory by a massive margin of 100 runs.

Opting to bat first, Gibraltar Women set a formidable target of 148 runs. Despite some early setbacks, Rosaleen Reilly showcased exceptional resilience, anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 49 runs off 55 deliveries. Lauren Payas contributed significantly with 21 runs. Gibraltar Women posted a challenging total of 147/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Estonia Women faced a daunting task chasing down the target but faltered against a disciplined bowling performance from Gibraltar. They struggled right from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals and failing to build any substantial partnerships. Yanira Blagg was the pick of the bowlers for Gibraltar, claiming four wickets for just nine runs. Estonia Women could only manage 47 runs before being bundled out in 12.3 overs, handing Gibraltar Women a comprehensive victory.

The match witnessed excellent performances from Gibraltar's bowling unit, particularly Yanira Blagg and Amy Benatar, who troubled the Estonian batswomen consistently. Elizabeth Ferrary and Lauren Payas also chipped in with crucial wickets, ensuring Estonia never gained momentum in their chase.

Overall, it was a commanding display by Gibraltar Women, who outplayed Estonia Women in all departments to take a convincing win in the 1st T20I encounter.

Result

Gibraltar Women 147/6

Estonia Women (12.3/20 ov, T:148) 47

GIB WMN won by 100 runs

In the 2nd T20I clash of the Estonia Women's tour of Gibraltar, Gibraltar Women continued their dominance with a resounding victory, defeating Estonia Women by a staggering margin of 128 runs.

Opting to bat first, Gibraltar Women put up an imposing total of 158/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Amy Benatar led the charge with a superb unbeaten knock of 68 runs off 74 deliveries, anchoring the innings with precision. She was well-supported by Elizabeth Ferrary, who contributed a valuable 27 runs and later showcased her prowess with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets. Nikki Caruana and Rosaleen Reilly also made notable contributions to Gibraltar's formidable total.

Facing a daunting target of 159 runs, Estonia Women faltered against a disciplined bowling effort from Gibraltar. They struggled right from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals and failing to build any partnerships of significance. Elizabeth Ferrary wreaked havoc with the ball, claiming four wickets for just six runs, while Helen Mumford also made significant contributions with three wickets. Estonia Women could only muster a paltry total of 30 runs before being bowled out in just 12.3 overs.

Gibraltar's all-round performance, led by Elizabeth Ferrary's stellar display with both bat and ball, earned her the well-deserved Player of the Match award. Her exceptional contributions played a pivotal role in Gibraltar's commanding victory.

Overall, it was another dominant performance by Gibraltar Women sealing the series.

Result

Gibraltar Women 158/3

Estonia Women (12.3/20 ov, T:159) 30

GIB WMN won by 128 runs

In the 3rd T20I match of the Estonia Women's tour of Gibraltar, Gibraltar Women secured another convincing victory, defeating Estonia Women by a significant margin of 88 runs.

Opting to bat first, Gibraltar Women posted a competitive total of 136/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Nikki Caruana emerged as the standout performer, contributing significantly with the bat, scoring 41 runs off 67 deliveries. Amy Benatar provided a solid start with 11 runs, while Christine McNally's unbeaten 19 runs bolstered the total.

In response, Estonia Women faced a daunting task chasing down the target. However, they struggled against Gibraltar's disciplined bowling attack and faltered early in their innings. None of the Estonian batters could get going, with the highest individual score being just 9 runs. They were eventually bundled out for a mere 48 runs in 17 overs.

Gibraltar's bowlers put up a stellar performance, with Elizabeth Ferrary and Helen Mumford leading the way with two wickets each. Amy Benatar and Misha Paryani also contributed with crucial wickets, restricting Estonia to a below-par total.

Nikki Caruana's all-round performance earned her the Player of the Match award for her crucial contributions with both bat and ball, playing a pivotal role in Gibraltar's victory.

Overall, it was another dominant display by Gibraltar Women, who showcased their superiority in all departments of the game, sealing the series with a comprehensive win in the 3rd T20I encounter.

Gibraltar Women 136/5

Estonia Women (17/20 ov, T:137) 48

GIB WMN won by 88 runs