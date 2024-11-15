Three veterans looking for glory again in Nations League

For three players this evening’s match between Gibraltar and San Marino could be the last time they play for a chance of promotion in League C.

Lee Casciaro, this week hitting the headlines for becoming the oldest player to be selected to play in the UEFA Nations League, alongside veterans Liam Walker and Joseph Chipolina will also become the only three remaining survivors of the first Gibraltar squads that played international football officially.

If Gibraltar were to be promoted to League C this evening, the three internationals are unlikely to experience another run for promotion until four years time unless Gibraltar were to do the unlikely, win promotion from League C.

The only other way they would face promotion would be if Gibraltar failed to win promotion this evening.

This will be the one thing Julio Ribas will be looking for his side to battle to avoid.

A young squad, with some players, yet to reach their mid twenties, already among those with the greater experience among the squad.

A draw against San Marino would leave Gibraltar having to await for the result between San Marino and Liechtenstein next week. A victory away from home for Gibraltar would not only mark a double victory against San Marino, but it would also guarantee automatic promotion into League C where they could face the likes of the Republic of Ireland, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Slovakia or Latvia.

Gibraltar enters its last match of Group 1 of League D with an unbeaten run of five matches. Winning one of their group 1 matches and drawing two whilst having drawn previously to Wales and beating Andorra. This one of their best records to date since entering UEFA.

A draw would leave them with six points, but with San Marino on four points and a match to play against Liechtenstein, a team they have already beaten once. Something that Gibraltar was unable to do. The crucial victory against San Marino in their previous encounter provides Gibraltar with a confidence boost, but with San Marino also having tasted victory in this edition of the Nations League, the prospects of a repeat of their previous result will be difficult.

All eyes will be on the television screens in Gibraltar, as Gibraltar head to attempt their second promotion from League D, having done so in 2020. In that edition Gibraltar fans not able to watch the matches live on the terraces due to the global pandemic.

It will be a different scenario this time round with the Gibraltar squad knowing that obtaining promotion will be celebrate on Tuesday when they face Moldova at Europa Point. Gibraltar unlikely to leave things for chance and looking at their three veterans to guide the team to victory.



Some of the new young generation

