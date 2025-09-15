Three works by Ullger and Alcantara selected for Almenara Art Prize 2025

Gibraltar artists Karl Ullger and Chris Anne Alcantara have both achieved significant milestones in the international art scene, with three of their works being selected from thousands of entries for the final stage of the prestigious Almenara Art Prize 2025.

The Almenara Art Prize offers economic support to artists and a great opportunity to promote their work. It stands out for its categories and prizes. Accepted works, finalists and winners remain displayed on their webpage and social media.

Over 10,000 entries were received from 67 different countries and of those, 3,027 were shortlisted.

Breaking down the numbers further one of Mr Ullger’s pieces ‘El Barcon’ was one of 340 selected in the landscape category, while his figurative piece ‘The Wait’ was one of 570 to be selected. For Ms Alcantara, her portrait of daughter ‘Ava’ was one of 615 to be selected.

This is the second time Mr Ullger has had his work selected by the Almenara judges.

“It was extremely hard to get in last year when I got selected, which was a complete shock,” he said, referencing his painting of Ophelia that was chosen. He was not expecting to be accepted again this year and certainly not for two of his paintings.

He highlighted the demanding nature of these competitions, with over 3,000 artworks vying for a place among just 120 finalists.

“Just being considered into the shortlist is a massive achievement, and a lot of big names have been in that bracket as well,” he said.

Ms Alcantara, whose work was shortlisted for the “Women in Art” competition in the UK, equally felt honoured to have been selected.

The selection process, as described by the artists, is both thorough and, at times, ruthless, with panels of esteemed judges from across the art world deliberating over each entry.

They said the method of judging which is mainly on instinct with each of the 10,000 words being seen briefly, unless closer inspection is requested, is “old-fashioned” but “the fairest way.”

Ms Alcantara said about her piece that she took her painting “to another level. And I thought if I'm going to have a chance to get into an exhibition, it's probably going to be with this piece.”

While acknowledging that the subject is her daughter, she still felt it had something more than her other work. She also confirmed that Ava, as the subject of the painting, also liked it.

Mr Ullger said that his painting ‘The Wait’ came about when speaking to different artists during lock down. In doing so he instructed one to pose for him with the chairs, a subject she is known for painting, with the photograph coming out better than he expected.

His painting ‘El Barcon’ is a combination of three different paintings he has seen, with the lower half of the painting being inspired by the top part of another painting for example.

He used different paints not just oils, but varnish to create different visual aspects.

For both artists, the recognition is not just about winning, but about gaining exposure and validation within the art community. “Getting into this first stage is big—getting in is like winning for us,” Ms Alcantara said.

While numerous people would like to have a piece of work by either or both artists on the wall, the Chronicle asked them which piece they would like to own and why.

Ms Alcantara was quick to state Jenny Saville.

“Any of them,” she said.

She recently had the opportunity to see the artist’s current exhibition in London at the National Portrait Gallery. She said she had been in awe of her work for years, having even studied her when she sat her A levels.

Mr Ullger did not hesitate with his reply, it was ‘The Painter’s Children’ by Mariano Fortuny, which currently hangs in the Museo del Prado in Madrid.

Mr Ullger has visited the piece on a number of occasions including in his role as an art teacher when he has taken students to the museum.

The unfinished work is one aspect he loves about the painting.

The Almenara Art Prize 2025 exhibition will open on November 7 in Cordoba.

For more information on the artists visit https://ullger.bigcartel.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/alcantaraartworks/