Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Three-year-old marks end of cancer treatment with family as bell moved outside - UK

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre

By Press Association
17th April 2020

By Eleanor Barlow, PA

The family of a three-year-old cancer patient were able to join him to mark the end of his radiotherapy despite coronavirus restrictions after a hospital moved its bell used to mark the completion of treatment outside.

Brodie Halliday, from Fountainhall in the Scottish Borders, went through 35 rounds of radiotherapy at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Wirral, Merseyside, after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour last July.

Coronavirus restrictions mean just one visitor is allowed at the hospital per patient, so his father Jamie, 42, and seven-year-old sister Indiana thought they might not be with him to mark the end of treatment milestone.

But staff unscrewed the bell from its usual place and set it up outside the hospital, meaning they were able to join Brodie, his mother Kirstie, 35, and his medical team and fellow patients to celebrate.

Mrs Halliday said: “When I chatted to the team about what we could do to make sure as many people saw him ring the bell as possible, they knew just what to do.

“They’ve gone above and beyond for Brodie and really made a fuss of his during his treatment.”

Paediatric radiographer Sarah Stead said: “We weren’t going to let the coronavirus ruin Brodie’s big moment to ring the bell in front of his family.

“As patient safety is our top priority, having visitors into the hospital isn’t possible at the moment.

“The team and I made sure Brodie could safely have his celebratory moment.

“He had quite a socially distant crowd in the end of fellow patients and Clatterbridge staff cheering him on.

“Patients and families dealing with cancer already have enough on their plates. It’s part of our job to go that extra mile to ensure they’re given extra special care and compassion during these extenuating circumstances.”

Brodie and his family moved 250 miles from their home so he could have the treatment.

Mrs Halliday said: “We moved our entire lives down to the Wirral for Brodie’s treatment and with everything going on, it’s been quite a daunting experience.

“Having Brodie in hospital during a pandemic was also incredibly worrying.

“But the team from the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre have gone above and beyond for Brodie, especially during a really challenging time for all the staff and patients.

“We’re really grateful that the team found a way for us to celebrate this special moment with Brodie.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Charities raise concerns as drugs users face ‘cold turkey’ in lockdown

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Border Force officers seen fitting face masks to migrants at Dover

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Drug dealers turn to selling face masks on dark web - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing Foundation

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Couples likely to delay getting married in the wake of coronavirus – UK report

17th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020