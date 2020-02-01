Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Three years after ‘Stronger In’, Gemma Vasquez considers Gib’s post-Brexit future

Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
1st February 2020

Gemma Vasquez was at the helm of the Stronger In campaign over three years ago, and with a tinge of sadness she saw Gibraltar leave the European Union last night. Mrs Vasquez’ successful campaign saw 96.4% of Gibraltar vote in favour of remaining in the EU, a vote overturned by the overall result in favour...

Continue Reading

