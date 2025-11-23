Thrifty Malone releases new single featuring Steve Wickham

Gibraltar band Thrifty Malone have released a new single, ‘All Those Summers Ago’, featuring Irish musician Steve Wickham and reflecting on childhood summers in Ireland, friendship, nostalgia and the passage of time.

The track includes an evocative tenor guitar overdub recorded by Mr Wickham, best known for his work with The Waterboys and NoCrows, which the band said adds his “signature touch and unmistakable musicality” to the song.

The collaboration followed Mr Wickham’s previous work on artwork for one of the band’s earlier singles and has resulted in a layered track that the band say bridges generations of folk-rock tradition with warmth, melody and authenticity.

A spokesperson for Thrifty Malone said: ““Having Steve record on one of our songs feels incredibly special, he’s been a huge influence on us for years, both musically and creatively.”

“Not only is it a great coup to have him play on the track, but it’s also a real validation of what we’re doing as a band. For someone of his calibre to connect with our music in this way means the world.”

The song was produced by GibAudio, which the band credited with helping bring ‘All Those Summers Ago’ to life through a mix that balances clarity and character and suits their storytelling style.

‘All Those Summers Ago’ is available on all major streaming platforms.

Thrifty Malone are a folk-rock band who have built a following across Ireland, the UK, Spain and Gibraltar through their songwriting and live shows.

They have appeared at major festivals and shared stages with artists including Richard Thompson, Finbar Furey, Steve Harley and Eddi Reader.

The band are scheduled to perform at the Fields of Éire Irish Music Festival in Liverpool on June 5 and 6, 2026, where they will play material from their catalogue.

Mr Wickham is widely regarded as one of Ireland’s leading musicians and is a classically trained violinist who has also recorded and performed with U2, Elvis Costello, Sinéad O’Connor and Bob Dylan, as well as working as a composer and visual artist in theatre, film and gallery settings.