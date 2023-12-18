Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thrilling Showdown: Bavaria Blue Stars versus Damex Gators

By Guest Contributor
18th December 2023

U14 girls cup final

In a heart-stopping battle at the Tercentenary Sports Hall Court 1 in Gibraltar, the Bavaria Blue Stars clashed with the Damex Gators on December 17, 2023. With an electrifying atmosphere, both teams fought fiercely for victory. The scoreboard kept us on the edge of our seats as the final buzzer sounded with the Damex Gators narrowly securing a 43-41 triumph. With the biggest point difference of 7 held by the Bavaria Blue Stars and 5 by the Damex Gators, this game showcased the true spirit of competition.
The battle began in the first period with an intense back-and-forth between the Bavaria Blue Stars and two he Damex Gators. Both teams displayed incredible skill and determination, resulting in a tied score of 10-10. Lead changes added even more excitement to the game, with the Damex Gators briefly taking the lead at 4-5, only for the Bavaria Blue Stars to snatch it back at 8-6 and later at 8-10. The top scorers for this period were Beau Reyes and Tasnim El yettefti Hamdan from the Bavaria Blue Stars, each contributing 4 points.
As the second period rolled in, the intensity escalated. The Bavaria Blue Stars managed to maintain their lead for most of the period, but the Damex Gators fought back fiercely. The period ended with a score of 25-22 in favor of the Bavaria Blue Stars. Brylee Costa from the Bavaria Blue Stars dominated the court, scoring an impressive 9 points, while Sienna Valarino Wahnon led the charge for the Damex Gators with 8 points.
Heading into the third period, Bavaria Blue Stars held a 7-point advantage, leading 36-29. Brylee Costa continued her impressive performance, adding 4 more points to her tally. The Damex Gators, led by Daniela Martinez, fought back with 5 points of their own.
The final period was a nail-biting affair, with both teams giving it their all. The Damex Gators turned the tide in their favor, capitalizing on a 0-10 run at the 34:24 mark, bringing the score to 37-41. Yasmin Asri sarsri showcased her skills for the Bavaria Blue Stars, contributing 4 crucial points, while the Damex Gators saw a collective effort from Daniela Martinez, Erin Berry, and Chloe Balban, each adding 4 points.
When the final buzzer echoed through the court, it was the Damex Gators who emerged victorious with a narrow 43-41 win. Daniela Martinez stood out as the leading scorer for the Damex Gators, accumulating 13 points throughout the match. Despite a valiant effort from the Bavaria Blue Stars, Damex Gators secured a nail biting win.

