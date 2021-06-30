Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Jun, 2021

Thryft snatch volleyball final victory in exciting end of season

By Stephen Ignacio
30th June 2021

With Main Street nearly empty, roads silent with little traffic and most sports fans glued to their televisions watching England versus Germany you could have expected empty stands at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. Volleyball, however, demonstrated it is once again on the resurgence with some one hundred spectators watching the men’s domestic league final between...

