Thundery downpours as Storm Konrad hits Gibraltar

Thunder, strong wind and downpours of rain hit Gibraltar on Thursday due to the arrival of Storm Konrad.

Meteo Gib, Chief Meteorologist Steph Ball, told the Chronicle that Storm Konrad arrived across Iberia triggering the issue of weather advisories for heavy rain and gales by Met Office, Gibraltar.

Throughout Thursday there were periods of rain, wind and intermittent sunshine.

“Conditions were very poor at times as further thundery downpours rattled across the Rock, with 43mm recorded at the Airport [on Thursday] from midnight to 5pm, with Gale force gusts during the afternoon reaching 91km/h, while high waves pounded parts of the West side,” Ms Ball said.

“It might feel like it has been record-breaking with the incessant rain, but a quick scan of the record books shows that it still has some way to go to beat March 2018, our wettest March on record when we saw 450% of the average rainfall.”

“[Thursday] evening and overnight will see winds gradually easing, to leave a blustery day for Friday with further heavy or thundery downpours to end the week.”

“While the weekend will see some improvement there is a chance of further showers, particularly on Sunday with the possibility of some unsettled weather continuing next week. “