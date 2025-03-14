Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Thundery downpours as Storm Konrad hits Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
14th March 2025

Thunder, strong wind and downpours of rain hit Gibraltar on Thursday due to the arrival of Storm Konrad.

Meteo Gib, Chief Meteorologist Steph Ball, told the Chronicle that Storm Konrad arrived across Iberia triggering the issue of weather advisories for heavy rain and gales by Met Office, Gibraltar.  

Throughout Thursday there were periods of rain, wind and intermittent sunshine.

“Conditions were very poor at times as further thundery downpours rattled across the Rock, with 43mm recorded at the Airport [on Thursday] from midnight to 5pm, with Gale force gusts during the afternoon reaching 91km/h, while high waves pounded parts of the West side,” Ms Ball said.

“It might feel like it has been record-breaking with the incessant rain, but a quick scan of the record books shows that it still has some way to go to beat March 2018, our wettest March on record when we saw 450% of the average rainfall.”

“[Thursday] evening and overnight will see winds gradually easing, to leave a blustery day for Friday with further heavy or thundery downpours to end the week.”

“While the weekend will see some improvement there is a chance of further showers, particularly on Sunday with the possibility of some unsettled weather continuing next week. “   

Most Read

Brexit

La Linea judge halts case into Spanish officer’s border complaint

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Local News

European Commission stands by Gibraltar’s delisting amid right-wing pushback

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for mixed-use redevelopment of Sacarello Building

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Local News

Grey seal feasts on conger off Europa Point

Tue 11th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Months after a rejected relocation, Sunrise Motel extension enters planning stage

14th March 2025

Local News
Application for Sunrise Motel filed with Town Planner

14th March 2025

Local News
Unite seminar explores gender equality and level playing fields

14th March 2025

Local News
Gib’s Special Olympics athletes scoop three gold medals

14th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025