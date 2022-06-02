Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tiago Lino Da Costa new GFA new Youth Football Coordinator

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2022

The Gibraltar Football Association has announced that Tiago Lino Da Costa will be the Association's new Youth Football Coordinator. 
“Tiago is no stranger to local football as he has been involved in various coaching roles over the past few years, as well as covering all of Gibraltarian football as a broadcaster and a reporter for the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation,” said a press announcement.
Tiago, who will begin his new role within the next month.
"I am delighted to take on this challenging and crucial role within local football. The youth system is key to our community and I can't wait to positively contribute to its development in the short and long term,” commented Tiago.
The new youth coordinator has recently been involved in the development of youth women’s among other roles at a time when women’s football has seen significant developments.

