Titan Academy added to medals for Gibraltar in Brazilian Jiujitsu in Seville

Titans Academy added to Gibraltar's medals in Seville this weekend with their own bag full of medals bringing the total of medals collected by Brazilian Jiujitsu clubs associated to Gibraltar to 30.

With Angry Chill having recorded 16 medals, Titan Academy were also to deliver what has been described as "an exceptional performance this Saturday at the Spain BJJ Tour in Seville, earning 4 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals."

Commenting on their performance, Titan Academy officials stated, "athletes aged from 5 years old to 40 years old, Rafael, Cristian, Ignacio (Nacho), Jesus, Ilia, Rio, Angel, Christian and Chris, demonstrated impressive technique, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the event.

"Titan Academy has been teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Gibraltar for over four years and currently provides classes in several public schools, helping introduce the sport to hundreds of children across the community.

"This latest success reflects both the growth of BJJ in Gibraltar and the dedication of our athletes and coaching staff.

"Congratulations to all competitors for their achievements and for proudly representing Titan Academy."