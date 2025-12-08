Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Titan Academy added to medals for Gibraltar in Brazilian Jiujitsu in Seville

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2025

Titans Academy added to Gibraltar's medals in Seville this weekend with their own bag full of medals bringing the total of medals collected by Brazilian Jiujitsu clubs associated to Gibraltar to 30.
With Angry Chill having recorded 16 medals, Titan Academy were also to deliver what has been described as "an exceptional performance this Saturday at the Spain BJJ Tour in Seville, earning 4 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals."
Commenting on their performance, Titan Academy officials stated, "athletes aged from 5 years old to 40 years old, Rafael, Cristian, Ignacio (Nacho), Jesus, Ilia, Rio, Angel, Christian and Chris, demonstrated impressive technique, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the event.
"Titan Academy has been teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Gibraltar for over four years and currently provides classes in several public schools, helping introduce the sport to hundreds of children across the community.
"This latest success reflects both the growth of BJJ in Gibraltar and the dedication of our athletes and coaching staff.
"Congratulations to all competitors for their achievements and for proudly representing Titan Academy."

Most Read

Local News

Charles Azzopardi ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar  

Sun 7th Dec, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court hears claim over unlicensed TV channels in Gibraltar 

Fri 5th Dec, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Charles Azzopardi to be ordained as Bishop of Gibraltar tomorrow

Sat 6th Dec, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar celebrates sixth and largest graduation

Mon 8th Dec, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Thirteen Year Old Olivia breaks Kim’s Record in Traditional One Mile race

8th December 2025

Sports
Sixteen medals for Gibraltar in Seville

8th December 2025

Sports
“It’s amazing” as rugby looks forward to a future in the international community

6th December 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby Football Union accepted into Rugby Europe

5th December 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025